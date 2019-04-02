Jones handed corporate communications role with Bermuda Tourism Authority

Rosemary Jones has joined the Bermuda Tourism Authority as director of corporate communications and strategy, reporting directly to chief executive Kevin Dallas.

In her role, she is responsible for the implementation, on-going review, and evolution of the island’s National Tourism Plan, coordinating and managing multiple departmental teams and outside stakeholders.

Jones will also be responsible for the two-way communication with local media and industry stakeholders, among other essential duties.

She replaces Glenn Jones, who in April was promoted to chief experience development officer.

Rosemary Jones has established herself as one of Bermuda’s top communications executives, with experience in both public relations and journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous to her appointment at the authority, she served as the head of communications and marketing at the Bermuda Business Development Agency for four years.

In that role she was instrumental in driving national PR plans, producing content and advocacy campaigns, cultivating local and global media coverage, and promoting a variety of industries within Bermuda’s financial services sector.

“Rosemary’s reputation for excellence precedes her, and we’re thrilled to bring her onboard at the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” said Dallas.

“We know she will be a great addition to the team and will help us continue the momentum of moving our National Tourism Plan forward in a passionate and sustainable way as well as connect with relevant stakeholders to ensure all voices are heard.”