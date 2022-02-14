Millions of tickets requested for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The start of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has generated huge demand around the world.

More than 1.2 million tickets were requested by fans worldwide in the first 24 hours of the initial sales period.

The highest demand came from fans from Qatar, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

More than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final due to take place on December 18th at Lusail Stadium, and over 80,000 for the opening match.

During this first sales period, fans were able to submit their ticket applications at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this initial phase, it makes no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period.

In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.

All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by Tuesday, March 8th, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets.