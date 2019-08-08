Millennium Hotels upgrades loyalty scheme for corporate clients

Millennium Hotels & Resorts has added new perks for corporate travellers and travel agent bookers using the My Millennium loyalty programme.

Following its launch in March, the guest reward programme now offers more benefits to its members.

Recognising the importance of loyalty benefits for corporate bookers, Millennium Hotels & Resorts has enhanced its central reservation system to accept My Millennium membership numbers from corporate travellers who booked via global distribution systems.

In today’s extensive and complex distribution landscape, having the ability for corporate travellers to earn loyalty points while booking through global distribution systems channels provides Millennium Hotels & Resorts a strong competitive advantage and ensures bookers feel valued and rewarded.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts will now award corporate bookings with My Millennium points when travel agents’ book for their customers and update My Millennium membership numbers on the respective GDS systems.

“We have long standing relationships with our travel management companies partners and we wanted to provide this enhancement as a step to further strengthen our partnership and grow the share of corporate business by awarding loyalty benefits through this channel,” said Saurabh Prakash, group vice president, digital marketing, loyalty and distribution, Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

The awarding of My Millennium points for corporate rates is a positive step for Millennium Hotels & Resorts to further grow market share in the corporate market.

The Millennium Hotels & Resorts sales team will engage key procurement contacts in their corporate accounts in support of agreed rates and programmes. In addition, supplier relations contacts at travel management company partners will also be updated of this enhancement and ensure all teams are aware across their networks.

Clive Harrington, chief commercial officer at Millennium Hotels & Resorts said: “My Millennium was created with transparency, value and access in mind.

“This is an important message for both our individual leisure guests and our corporate bookers.

“We are proud to be enhancing the benefits for this valued group so soon after the launch of My Millennium, building on the programme’s initial success and ensuring all parties enjoy the best benefits in return for their loyalty.”