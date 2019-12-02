Aura Skypool to open on Palm Jumeirah next year

Sunset Hospitality Group is expanding its growing portfolio in the Middle East, announcing the introduction of the brand-new Aura Skypool & Lounge on the Palm Jumeirah.

Slated for opening in quarter four of 2020, Aura Skypool will occupy the entire 50th floor of the Palm Tower, the iconic hotel and residential landmark development from Nakheel, situated in the heart of the world-famous island.

At 210 metres above ground, the skypool is one of the highest in the world, and will offer unobstructed and breath-taking views of the Palm, as well as many other Dubai landmarks such as Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, the World, Burj Khalifa and many more.

“We are thrilled to launch the first Aura Skypool & Lounge brand to Dubai.

“Aura is the result of combining an extraordinary unique location and a carefully crafted design and hospitality experience.

“We have carefully studied our customers’ preferences and requirements and have developed a unique one-of-kind destination, where guests can relax and unwind at new heights,” states Antonio Gonzalez, chief executive, Sunset Hospitality Group.

The pool destination boasts private elevators that will transport guests to the island-themed oasis in the sky, designed with lush and lavish greenery and customized furnishings for indoor and outdoor seating.

Guests will relax in complete comfort on the oversized sunbeds and VIP loungers, while soaking in the 360-infinity pool accompanied by breath-taking views of Dubai as a backdrop.

Aura Skypool Lounge will offer a menu of high-quality contemporary pan-Asian cuisine, while the innovative beverage list will be curated by the group’s talented and award-winning mixologists.

Aura Skypool Lounge is the latest addition to Sunset Hospitality Group’s portfolio, which currently comprises multiple dining, beach club and nightlife venues in Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Geneva and London.

With the introduction of Aura Skypool Lounge, Sunset sets new heights in the world of hospitality experiences.