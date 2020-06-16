Millennium Hotels & Resorts unveils new hygiene protocols

Millennium Hotels & Resorts – Middle East & Africa has partnered with Ecolab to deliver the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness to its guests across all its properties in the region.

With strict measures and world-class health and safety standards already in place, Millennium Hotels & Resorts is seeking to go beyond conventional cleanliness and precautionary measures by providing comprehensive training programs.

The company hopes to have every staff member certified as a Covid-19 Champion.

Through this collaboration, Millennium Hotels & Resorts – Middle East & Africa is maintaining high levels of cleanliness and hygiene.

To further enhance health and safety protocols, the company has introduced ten Key Hallmarks which will be implemented in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include higher standards of cleanliness, appropriate checks on arrival for guests and the frequent sanitisation of high-contact points.

Kevork Deldelian, chief executive at Millennium Hotels & Resorts – Middle East & Africa, stated: “Our commitment towards a comfortable and safe experience for our guests is an ongoing process and not a one-time measure.

“We will continue to seek partnerships with innovative solutions providers to elevate our services and be proactive in adapting modern, smart, science-backed and effective solutions.

“For that end, we capitalise on the stewardship and expertise of our employees supported by the tools and expertise of Ecolab.”

There is more information on the new protocols here.

“We are proud to partner with Millennium Hotels & Resorts and contribute to the journey of ensuring a Covid-19 free environment across all their properties.

“Through this partnership, Ecolab will play a vital role in driving the latest hygiene expertise, programs, training and support to help ensure clean and safe environments, across all the proprieties in the region to ensure a positive guest experience,” stated Hulya Ibrahim, general manager of Institutional for Ecolab in the Middle East & Africa.

More Information

Millennium Hotels & Resorts – Middle East & Africa one of the fastest-growing hotel management companies in the region.

The company is considered the Middle East’s Leading Business Hotel Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website.