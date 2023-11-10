Marriott’s Luxury Collection Expands to Greece’s Dodecanese Islands with Patmos Aktis Renovation

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed an agreement to bring The Luxury Collection to the Dodecanese Islands in Greece, following an extensive renovation of Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa. Expected to open in summer 2024, Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece will be the only luxury resort on the peaceful Island of Patmos, a destination acclaimed for its picturesque coastline and unique, spiritual energy.

Drawing inspiration from the island’s rich heritage, Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece is slated to offer a tranquil, timeless escape located in the serene beauty of Grikos Bay. Reimagined by Stylianidis Vaggelis Architects and Anastassiadis Architecture & Design, renovations are expected to include all 56 guestrooms, suites and villas, with additional guestrooms to be added on in 2025, a signature restaurant serving local island delicacies with a contemporary twist, and a bar and terrace with breathtaking bay views. The culinary vision for Plefsis Tavern, a traditional Greek taverna on the beach, includes authentic Dodecanese cuisine with a fresh look from design touches inspired by its seafront setting. The hotel’s refreshed Spa is anticipated to offer rejuvenating rituals and signature treatments designed to detoxify the mind and relax the body, mirroring the spiritual energy of the island. Each guest’s wellness journey is expected to encompass a balancing welcome drink flavoured with rose petals, which have relaxing properties, and restorative experiences, including mystical sessions with Tibetan bells and a range of beauty treatments with rose essence products.

The concept for interior design, led by Patricia Anastassiadis, blends The Luxury Collection’s authentic and experiential standards of luxury with Patmos Aktis’ essence of simplicity. A soothing and calming colour palette of creams, whites and soft blue tones is set to be used throughout the resort. Local artwork and traditional Greek design touches are also slated to play an important role in referencing the island’s ancestry and its beautiful, unique landscape.

“Greece continues to be an extremely desirable leisure destination for our global explorers,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Bringing The Luxury Collection to the idyllic island of Patmos on the Dodecanese further cements the brand’s leadership in luxury hospitality while providing our guests access to a captivating and relatively undiscovered destination to experience authentic Greece. We’re excited to be working with the owners of this beautiful resort to bring this project to life.”



Fringed with traditional fishing villages and secluded coves, the rugged coastline of Patmos offers the ultimate setting for complete relaxation, fostering a deep connection with the sea and the surrounding natural beauty of the island. At Patmos Aktis, guests can explore the unique volcanic landscape, with its ribbon of hiking trails, whitewashed hilltop villages and ancient monasteries, spend the day sailing between beaches and the nearby Arkoi islands for spots to swim and picnic on the sand, or learn the secrets of Greek cuisine with market tours and cooking classes.

Nick Karamouzis, Chairman of the Investment Fund SMERemediumCap (SMERC), Owners of Patmos Aktis, said, “The opening of Patmos Aktis, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Greece will mark an important milestone for Patmos Island and a strategic triumph for the hotel. By aligning Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa with an internationally renowned luxury brand, we look forward to seeing the elevation of the reputation of Patmos as a luxury tourist destination and ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the local economy. In cooperation with Ad Hoc Hospitality Consultants, we are extremely proud to contribute to the enrichment of our cultural heritage and look forward to this new era for Patmos.”