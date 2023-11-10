St. Regis Debuts Luxury Resort in Morocco’s Tamuda Bay

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, announced the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay, marking the debut of the St. Regis brand in Morocco. Developed by Eagle Hills, a private investment and real estate development company based in Abu Dhabi, and designed by the internationally established design firm Smallwood, the resort offers a sanctuary to indulge in Tamuda Bay, on the Mediterranean coast.

“The debut of The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay marks a significant milestone for the St. Regis brand as we grow our footprint on the African continent and celebrate our first property in Morocco,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “We are proud to open our doors in the captivating Tamuda Bay, known for its natural beauty, pristine golden beaches and rich history. Set to become the most iconic address in Morocco, The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca, Tamuda Bay will showcase a new level of luxury hospitality.”

Built as a private riad with intimate courtyards and lush gardens, the resort exudes Moroccan charm and pays tribute to the Andalucian cultural legacy of the area. The design echoes archetypal local white architecture and coastal scenes, translated into a palette of whites, neutrals and blues with bronze accents. Local craftsmanship is celebrated with intricate metalwork, mosaic zellige tiles and tadelakt-style textures. The curated art collection from local artists transports guests to the nearby Tetouan, acclaimed by UNESCO as Morocco’s best-preserved medina with its seven renowned gates, to the Rif mountains and the captivating landmarks of the coastal landscape, including the enigmatic Hercules Caves.

The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay offers 83 guestrooms and 17 suites from 32 square-metres, all with a private balcony facing the Mediterranean Sea, including an 1,800 square-feet Presidential Suite. Elegantly designed and thoughtfully curated, the guestrooms offer a place to unwind in residential style and comfort typical of the St. Regis brand. All guests of the hotel will enjoy the signature St. Regis Butler Service, a hallmark of the brand for more than a century, which presents personalised offerings like garment pressing and packing services, ensuring that each guest’s preferences are anticipated at every turn.

The luxury resort’s culinary offerings include Baie Blanche Brasserie, a contemporary French brasserie with Moroccan influences and an enticing seafood menu. The combination of white and green for the interior colour palette creates a serene and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of the botanical-inspired landscape just beyond its windows. The venue offers a variety of indoor and outdoor seating, in addition to private and semi-private dining spaces. The Bahia Vista Beach Bar & Grill, an elegant beachside grill, offers fresh seafood caught daily by local fishermen and prepared by the resort’s chefs at the show kitchen and on the Josper grill. The menu also offers a large selection of sushi prepared by the resort’s two sushi masters. The sun-kissed circular seating areas provide an ideal ambiance for savoring an apéritif, while the two secluded tables overlooking the Mediterranean Sea create an exquisite setting for an intimate and romantic dining experience. The iconic St. Regis Bar, inspired by the King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York, features a curated menu of classic cocktails expertly crafted by in-house mixologists and the resort’s take on the signature St. Regis Bloody Mary, infused with Moroccan flavours. The Library offers a quiet corner to enjoy a locally inspired take on the acclaimed signature St. Regis Afternoon Tea. At sunset, the nightly St. Regis champagne-sabering ritual begins in the Grand Hall Garden to celebrate the transition from day to night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the fully equipped Exercise Room, The St. Regis Spa offers a haven of tranquility and rejuvenation to indulge mind, body and spirit. The five treatment rooms, including one suite for couples, have been named to celebrate Berber women and their wellness traditions. Safa stands for clarity and purity while Aman means clear water in Tamazight (local language) and stands for safety and peace in Arabic. In partnership with Sothys and marocMaroc, each treatment is designed to address every skin and body care need and is an invitation to explore the Moroccan beauty traditions.

With more than 5,000 square-feet of luxury event spaces and a riad-inspired private patio, the hotel offers a host of breathtaking settings for cherished celebrations, weddings, gatherings, and meetings, embodying the glamour and heritage of the St. Regis brand. The prestigious Astor Ballroom, with its exterior garden overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, can host receptions for up to 280 guests.

“Our commitment to exceeding expectations is a testament to the timeless legacy of hospitality that defines our iconic brand,” said Laurent Demoulin, General Manager. “We are excited to welcome both local and international guests seeking unparalleled luxury to The St Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay.”

Following the recent earthquake in Morocco, The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay will work with the National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Skills (ANAPEC) to train young people coming from the affected areas, helping them to build their career through employment at the hotel.