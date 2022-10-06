Marriott International to open 135-room AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou

Marriott International has announced it has signed an agreement with Suzhou Jingyuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd., to bring the design-driven AC Hotels by Marriott® brand to Greater China. Expected to open in December 2022, the 135-room AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou will sit ideally at the heart of Suzhou, bringing “The Perfectly Precise Hotel™” experience to locals and travelers alike.

“We are excited to introduce the AC Hotels by Marriott brand to Greater China. AC Hotels is known for its a purposeful design that strikes the perfect balance of form and function, which seamlessly fit into a picturesque city like Suzhou,” said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. “The anticipated debut of AC Hotels by Marriott will further enrich our select portfolio in the region and offer more diversified travel experiences to the consumers.”

AC Hotels by Marriott Suzhou will offer 135 modern and harmonious guest rooms and suites. An indulgent mix of planned dining options include the brand’s signature AC Kitchen serving up European-inspired breakfast and the AC Lounge & Bar, featuring signature Gin & Tin, locally inspired crafted beverages, and delicacies. Considered, refined, and purposeful, the hotel will also feature flexible spaces, including an AC Store, a 24-hour fitness center, a meeting room, and a laundry room.

“We are pleased to sign an agreement with Marriott International to bring the first AC Hotel by Marriott to China,” said Shuting He, Deputy General Manager, Hotel Opening and Operations, Suzhou Jingyuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd. “Designed to deliver an effortless hotel experience, the lifestyle hotel will welcome guests to a perfect mix of enjoyment and efficiency.”

Located in Suzhou’s historical Gusu District, AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou is set to attract guests seeking immersive art and cultural experiences with its proximity to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Lion Grove Garden, the Humble Administrator’s Garden, and the iconic Suzhou Museum. Meanwhile, the hotel will provide easy access to public transportations, within walking distance to Beisi Pagoda Metro Station and approximately 2.5 km from Suzhou Railway Station.

Marriott International currently operates 15 hotels across eight brands in Suzhou, including W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Four Points by Sheraton, Element by Westin, Courtyard by Marriott, and Fairfield by Marriott.

