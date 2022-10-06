IHG Hotels & Resorts announces signing of voco Brussels City North

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is delighted to announce the signing of voco Brussels City North, marking entry into a new market. The first of its kind in Belgium, voco Brussels City North will focus on innovation, and symbolises the future of hospitality.

One of IHG’s newest and most successful brands, voco hotels has also become its fastest growing upscale brand, happening at a quicker pace than others within IHG’s portfolio.

IHG is delighted to be partnering with Living Tomorrow, an internationally operating research organisation that specialises in bringing innovative projects to fruition – specifically those around living and working in the future.

Due to open in autumn 2023, the 92-key voco Brussels City North property will be operated by Prem Group, a strong partner for IHG in the region. The state-of-the-art hotel will feature a restaurant and conference centre and will adjoin the Innovation Centre, which is already open on the site, to create a hub for hospitality innovation and a truly stimulating environment.

Located to the north of the city, the hotel will feature a striking 50-metre tower with huge glass windows providing panoramic views of the Brussels skyline. The site itself will be Europe’s largest experimental lab for creating ideas and a vision for the future. In line with voco hotels ethos, voco Brussels City North will stand out from the crowd and give guests a different choice.

Willemijn Geels, VP Development Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “I’m delighted to announce that we are partnering with Living Tomorrow to bring voco hotels to Belgium. We know that Brussels is a strong market for branded properties, and we are confident that the voco hotels’ brand will fit well with the goal of creating a truly innovative hub on this unique site.”

Yin Oei, CEO, Living Tomorrow, said: “Living Tomorrow is focused on driving the future and we’re excited to partner with IHG to develop this exciting hotel – the first voco in Belgium. The values of voco hotels fit well with our desire to innovate and push boundaries and we know that the strength of the IHG systems will provide a stable platform from which to innovate.”

A key part of voco’s offer for owners is the pace at which hotels are able to convert into IHG systems, helping them quickly benefit on a global scale and maximise their returns.

Now present in more than 15 countries, there have been 40 openings and 34 more properties entering the pipeline since voco hotels launched in 2018. In Europe alone, there are currently 15 open hotels with a further 14 hotels in the pipeline.

IHG is on track with its aim to deliver 200 hotels within 10 years of launch, with the brand well placed to capture increasing conversion opportunities as independent owners seek the strength of this brand and its systems.