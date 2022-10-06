Vistara starts non-stop, daily flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today (01 October 2022) inaugurates non-stop, daily flights between Mumbai (India) and Abu Dhabi (UAE). The inaugural flight will depart from Mumbai at 1910 Hours (IST) and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 2040 Hours (GST), making Vistara the first-ever carrier to offer the choice of Premium Economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy class.

Commenting on the start of the new international route, Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We have been steadily strengthening our presence in the UAE and the rest of the Gulf region, and are excited to add Abu Dhabi to our growing international network. UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in our network. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the choice of flying India and South Asia’s best airline on this route.“

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The airline has recently been recognized as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and South Asia’ at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. In a short span of over seven years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry to become the country’s most loved airline and has recently crossed the milestone of flying 35 million passengers.