Accor announces partnership with SHe Travel Club

Accor, a world leading hospitality Group, and SHe Travel Club, the only independent hotel label designed by women for women, today announce a partnership which aims to reimagine the female travel and hospitality experience.

SHe Travel Club is the first and only hotel label which leverages technology and women’s individual feedback to create a label specifically designed around meeting their expectations and requirements. Key Accor brands including Sofitel, MGallery, Novotel and Mercure will be part of a 50-hotel pilot in Europe and in the Middle East to encourage the deployment and growth of the She Label. Its ambition is to work hand in hand to raise the bar and support an improved travel experience for women.

Women represent 64% of global travelers, but according to SHe’s global survey of 5,000 women in five regions, 85% consider their needs are not fully met by the industry. The survey identified four key pillars: Safety, Comfort, Service and Dining & Entertainment. As such, the labelling process assesses hotels against these four categories and provides three levels (Silver, Gold and Platinum) catering for all hotel segments. More than two hundred hotels around the world have already been certified by the SHe Label.

Patrick Mendes, Group Chief Commercial Officer Accor, said: “We are delighted to partner with SHe Travel Club and to support its initiative to improve the travel experience for women. Accor is entrepreneurial and disruptive at its core and is always looking to support organizations innovating and developing positive solutions to redesign the hospitality blueprint with bespoke guest experiences.”

Maud Bailly, CEO Southern Europe and Co-Chair of Accor’s gender equality, diversity and inclusion network RiiSE added: “Taking care of people is in Accor’s DNA and this collaboration represents another step in ensuring our ecosystem is a safe, and inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy. Welcoming others, adapting and valuing their differences is one of the founding principles of our management ethic.”

Valérie Hoffenberg, She Travel Club founder, commented: “I’m pleased to initiate this partnership with Accor. Our SHe Label aims to promote hotels that adapt their offers to the specific expectations of women who travel. Our SHe Label contributes to the positive change of women empowerment all over the world.”

Alina Zapopadko, Hotel Manager, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, commented: “Our team is thrilled to partner with SHe Travel Club and delighted to support the first hotel label in its ambition to improve travel experience for women and to accommodate the needs of new social paradigm. Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is proudly “wearing” The Platinum Label as the representation of its commitment to continuously support organizations innovating and redesigning solutions for exceptional hospitality experience”.