Hyatt’s New Inclusive Collection to Debut in Bulgaria with Plans for Five All-Inclusive Resorts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced plans to expand Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection – a new global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands – with five all-inclusive resorts in Bulgaria. Less than one year since the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group, a leading resort brand management platform

Hyatt continues to strengthen its leadership position in the luxury all-inclusive category. The planned expansion further demonstrates the strength and reputation of Hyatt’s all-inclusive brands as they grow in new markets outside of the Americas to attract diverse groups of travelers seeking immersive all-inclusive resort experiences.

Expected to open in 2023 and 2024, the all-inclusive resorts will be managed by Terra Tour Service EOOD and are expected to rebrand to the Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts brands following significant renovations. The planned addition of the five beachfront resorts represents the latest milestone in Hyatt’s intentional global brand expansion and will mark the Inclusive Collection’s entry into a third European country, following existing brand presence in Spain and Greece.

“The planned addition of these new properties adds to the considerable momentum of our brands in European destinations,” said Jaime de la Mata, SVP of Business Development for EAME at ALG. “These five distinct resorts will expand our brands into the largest leisure destination in the Black Sea that has become very popular for travelers from key markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Czech Republic.” For more information, visit www.algdevelopment.com.

Located in Sunny Beach and Obzor along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the five all-inclusive resorts will boast a prime location on the Black Sea, bringing the Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas and Alua Hotels & Resorts brand experiences to one of Europe’s top beach destinations.

Following renovations, four of the properties are set to open under their new brands in summer 2023, with the fifth resort expected to open in 2024. The properties include:

Secrets Resort & Spa – Located in the Sunny Beach area, the 335-room resort will continue operating as an adults-only following a rebrand and renovation project.

Dreams Resort & Spa – Located adjacent to the Secrets Resort & Spa, the 597-room property will cater to the high-end family-friendly segment.

AluaSun – The 191-room hotel, located in the peaceful seaside town of Obzor, will offer an all-inclusive product equipped with superb outdoor facilities.

Alua Resort – Also located in Obzor, the resort will offer 318 rooms and an ideal environment for families, couples and groups seeking a vacation in a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere.

Breathless Resort & Spa – Located in the center of Sunny Beach, the 395-room resort will reopen under an extensive renovation project expected to be completed in 2024.

“We are thrilled to help bring Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection brands to Bulgaria and further position the Black Sea coast as an attractive holiday destination with ever-growing popularity. This also represents an opportunity to present a superior quality of all-inclusive product to the discerning traveler. We are pleased to be working with a knowledgeable and innovative collaborator to support the further development of our properties in the country,” said Lachezar Todorov, CEO of Terra Tour Service EOOD.

“Terra Tour Service and Hyatt have been successfully collaborating since the opening of Hyatt Regency Sofia in 2020. We are pleased to work with them on the conversion of these five distinct Black Sea properties and bring the Inclusive Collection to guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” said Takuya Aoyama, Vice President of Development, EAME, Hyatt. “We are confident that this new chapter of our relationship will help to further strengthen Bulgaria’s position as a quality holiday destination.”

World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits, including earning and redeeming points, at must-visit Inclusive Collection resorts in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and the Caribbean. Inclusive Collection resorts in Europe are expected to begin participating in the World of Hyatt by year end.

To learn more about the all-inclusive brands joining World of Hyatt, and how guests and members can start earning and redeeming points at participating resorts in these all-inclusive brands, visit hyatt.com/newbrands.