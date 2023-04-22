Marlene Poynder Becomes First Female Managing Director of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has appointed Marlene Poynder as managing director of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, in New York City.

With more than 30 years of experience in hospitality and tourism, Poynder is the first woman to lead the legendary Upper East Side hotel. The Carlyle recently completed a three-year thoughtful transformation, from new guest rooms and suites to the debut of the hotel’s signature restaurant, Dowling’s at The Carlyle. Poynder will oversee all aspects of the property, including the famed Bemelmans Bar and the celebrated Café Carlyle.

“We are delighted to welcome Marlene as the first woman managing director at The Carlyle and we are thrilled for her to take the beloved property into the next chapter of its illustrious history,” said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “With her international experience and extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry, Marlene will be an invaluable asset to welcome the next generation of travellers while also embracing The Carlyle’s storied legacy,” added Arora.

“The Carlyle has been an iconic New York institution for over 90 years, and I am honoured to be the next managing director of this renowned hotel,” said Poynder. “I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the talented team and leading The Carlyle into the future, while also maintaining our commitment to the hotel’s traditions and loyal guests,” added Poynder.

A native of Australia, most recently Poynder held the position of general manager at the Conrad New York Downtown. In 2015, she moved to the U.S. to become general manager of the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago. Before joining Hilton, Poynder held a variety of executive roles with Hyatt Hotels in Asia and Australia, overseeing hotel openings of luxury properties. With Hilton, she managed openings and presided over renovations and attributes her success to the teams she has built and developed to achieve common goals.

Poynder is involved in New York City’s official tourism organization, NYC & Company, and serves on their Executive Committee and is co-chair of the Hotel Committee.