Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes Announces Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the official opening of Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes, offering domestic and international travelers a modern hotel experience in one of Mexico City’s main business districts, Colonia del Valle.

The opening marks the sixth Hyatt Regency branded hotel in Mexico and the second in Mexico City, alongside Hyatt Regency Mexico City, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional strategy for growing its brands in the region. The hotel is housed within an exclusive mixed-use development complex, offering gourmet dining options, energizing meeting and events spaces for groups of any size and a seamless experience on one of the most important streets in the city with parks, plazas, historical attractions and businesses throughout.

“This new hotel represents a unique, new build project in the heart of the southern financial district of Mexico City with 24 floors, three curated food and beverage outlets, and contemporary guestrooms equipped for business and leisure travelers,” said Francisco Medina, CEO of the hotel’s ownership group, Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe. “It has been a pleasure working with Hyatt on yet another spectacular project, and we look forward to what’s ahead in the growing region.”

Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes is the ideal hub for business and leisure travelers in the south of Mexico City. All the hotel’s spaces are designed with productivity in mind conveniently located next to the World Trade Center Mexico City (WTC), which is home to the city’s convention center and Pepsi Center, and near the vibrant Condesa and Coyoacan neighborhoods. Guests are also a short distance away from the main business districts like Reforma and Polanco as well as less than seven miles away from Mexico City International Airport.

“We’re excited to debut Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes just steps from Mexico City’s World Trade Center on one of the most prominent and longest avenues in the capital city of Mexico”, said General Manager, Carlo Bava. “Our prime location provides guests access to a thriving business hub just outside our doorstep. We look forward to offering guests, customers and World of Hyatt members the tools they need to stay connected and energized for a stress-free experience.”

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes features 201 spacious guestrooms and suites with floor to ceiling windows, offering the perfect combination of contemporary and functional room designs. Guestrooms and suites offer ample spaces with beautiful natural light, modern furnishings, multi-functional seating and work desk areas, complimentary Wi-Fi and digital room key entry via the World of Hyatt app. Additionally, eight guestrooms and suites offer spacious outdoor terraces that overlook the Del Valle neighborhood. The hotel also offers a 24-hour fitness center fully equipped with cardio and free weight equipment available for guests as well as two spa rooms available for massages. Regency Club suites provide exclusive access to the Regency Club Lounge on the 14th floor along with complimentary services, such as shoeshining and ironing. The La Marcha de la Humanidad mural on the façade of the historic Polyforum Siqueiros, decorated by David Alfaro Siqueiros, is the largest mural work in Mexico and served as inspiration for the hotel’s interior decor.

Authentic Culinary Experiences

Three dining venues on property provide guests with Mexican specialties and seasonal flavors, offering a wide variety of options for all to enjoy. Muralis Restaurant offers authentic Mexican cuisine served in a warm and festive atmosphere under the innovative vision of an experienced culinary team, led by Daniel Silva, Executive Chef of Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes. At Elements Bar & Lounge, the hotel’s lobby dining experience, guests can enjoy views of the city while embarking on a curated agave journey accompanied by urban Mexican snacks, such as short rib taco and octopus “dobladitas”. 7.24 Sky offers a modern atmosphere on the third-floor open air terrace with a bubbles-centric beverage program featuring a variety of prosecco’s and champagnes, a selection of international gourmet bites and shared plates. Additionally, the hotel will offer daily in-room dining for guests.

Event Spaces

Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes has event space spanning 4,628 square feet (460 square meters), fit to accommodate events of any kind and seven multi-functional meeting rooms that can host 20 to 220 guests. Don Gabriel ballroom is perfect for a memorable business conference or social event and the Insurgentes Ballroom offers natural light with floor to ceiling windows and a special view of Polyforum Siqueiros.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit www.hyattregencymexicocityinsurgentes.com or follow the hotel on Instagram @hyattregencyinsurgentes.