Radisson Hotel Group on track to realize its ambitious growth plan after a strong start to the year

During Q1, in the premium lifestyle segment, Radisson Hotel Group opened its fifth Radisson Collection property in Italy, Radisson Collection Hotel, Santa Sofia Milan, as well as its first Radisson Collection property in Lithuania. The Group also signed its second Radisson Collection property in Brussels, Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels, its first Radisson Collection property in Central Asia, Radisson Collection Hotel, Tashkent, as well as its third in Nigeria. Radisson Collection’s portfolio includes more than 50 properties in development and in operation.

In the DACH region, Radisson Hotel Group has accelerated its growth plans with the projected opening of four more hotels with more than 1,800 keys this year, including Radisson Blu Hotel at Porsche Design Tower Stuttgart, scheduled to open in the second half of this year, and the Group’s second Radisson property in Zurich which will be the largest property in the Zurich area with 447 rooms and serviced apartments. The Group started 2023 with the signing of Berlin’s first Radisson Individuals property, the well-known 701-room Hotel Berlin, Berlin which was quickly followed by the signing of a Radisson Individuals property at Munich Airport. Also scheduled to open later this year are two of the Group’s new prizeotel properties in Dresden and Dortmund which will be joined by another prizeotel property in Osnabrück signed in Q1 2023. All prizeotel properties, new and existing, will roll-out the brand’s holistic sustainability commitment prizePromise which includes 100% carbon neutral stays, green housekeeping, the elimination of single use plastics, initiatives aligned with the Hotel Sustainability Basics, and the target of Net Zero by 2050.

In China, following the reopening of borders at the start of the year, the Group swiftly signed and opened nearly 20 properties. These new signings and openings come off the back of a strong 2022 which saw Radisson Hotel Group deliver 40% more signings in APAC compared to 2021 and open 80 hotels in China.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group comments: “We kicked off 2023 with strong landmark signings and openings creating more opportunities to our owners and possibilities to our guests. In Q1, we saw extraordinary growth in EMEA as well as APAC, with a strong focus on DACH, KSA, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and India. Our unique portfolio of brands for urban and leisure hotels cements Radisson Blu as the largest upper upscale brand in Europe and Radisson as the fastest growing brand in EMEA’’.

Radisson Blu, Europe’s largest upper upscale brand in Europe for over a decade with more than 370 hotels in operation and development, continued to grow exponentially with the opening of Radisson Blu Grand Hotel & Spa, Malo-les-Bains in France, the Group’s 18th property in Poland, Radisson Blu Resort & Conference Center, Ostróda, and the Group’s debut in Lanzarote with the opening of Radisson Blu Resort Lanzarote. Key signings and openings in Q1 included the Group’s eight hotel in Riyadh, Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center, as well as Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Islamabad.

The Group’s Radisson brand continued to be the fastest growing upscale brand in EMEA with the signing and opening of new properties in Greece, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Pakistan, expanding the brand’s footprint to more than 150 properties in operation and development. The signings of Radisson Hotel Islamabad Multi Gardens, Radisson Hotel Bahria Town, Islamabad and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Islamabad underline the Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the South Asian market.

This year, Radisson Hotel Group is celebrating 25 years in India, a true milestone, as it aims to become the fastest-growing international hotel chain with over 100 hotels spread across more than 60 cities. Radisson Hotel Group South Asia was proudly certified as a Great Place to Work Institute in India, a testament to the Group’s cultural beliefs and Yes, I Can company ethos. Elsewhere in the region, the Group grew its footprint in Thailand to 10 hotels with the signing of its first Radisson RED property in Patong Beach in Phuket, a new Radisson property in Bangkok, the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin, and the signing of the Group’s first Radisson Collection property in Vietnam.