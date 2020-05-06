Marella Cruises rejigs sailing schedule into 2021

Marella Cruises has announced a series of long-term changes to itinerary, covering the next three seasons.

The news follows the announcement that the line was cancelling all cruises up to June 30th and that after 15 years, its ship Marella Celebration, is to retire the fleet early

Should it be safe to set sail, Marella Cruises will commence its summer 2020 programme in July, with three of its five ships sailing.

Marella Explorer will set sail from Corfu, Marella Explorer 2 from the UK and Marella Discovery from Palma all as originally planned.

Marella Discovery 2 will recommence sailings in winter 2020 and will no longer operate from Naples for the summer 2020 season.

Marella Dream will no longer sail from Palma this season as she will resume sailing in summer 2021.

Marella Discovery 2 will homeport in Cyprus, setting sail from March 24th next year replacing the itineraries that Marella Celebration was due to sail.

This itinerary change means that the cruise line will no longer offer its Asia and the Middle-East sailings.

Customers that were due to sail from Cyprus on Marella Celebration during March and April will be automatically upgraded to Marella Discovery 2 at no additional cost.

Marella Discovery will no longer sail her December and January sailings from Jamaica and will officially set sail on February 3rd next year with a repositioning cruise from Malaga to Jamaica before continuing her Caribbean programme from Jamaica as planned on February 16th.

There will be no changes to Marella Explorer 2 and Marella Explorer.

Marella Explorer 2 will still homeport in Barbados and Marella Explorer will still homeport in the Canaries, offering customers their cruises as planned.

Marella Explorer 2 will no longer homeport in Naples for summer 2021 as the cruise line will no longer operate sailings from Naples, this means Marella Explorer 2 will replace Marella Celebration’s itineraries from Dubrovnik.

Marella Explorer, Marella Dream, Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 will all sail their itineraries as planned.

Including the cruise lines eagerly anticipated USA itineraries on Marella Discovery.

TUI managing director of cruise, Chris Hackney, said: “I hope that everyone is keeping well during these truly unprecedented times and I’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we’ve been working behind the scenes to adjust our itineraries.

“We’re looking forward to when we can set sail again but only when the time is right.

“As always, the safety of our customers and crew remains our priority.”