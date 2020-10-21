Marella Cruises extends booking flexibility offer

Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises have announced they will offer additional flexibility to customers.

The TUI-owned pair will extend an existing free amends policy on all new bookings until December 31st.

The offer covers any cruise departing before October 31st next year.

Customers can book and cruise with confidence thanks to the changes, so if they no longer wish to travel, they can have one free amend up to 21 days before departure and can move to a later date.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises and TUI River Cruises, said: “We understand some customers may feel a little uncertain about booking a cruise while travel advice hasn’t changed and so we wanted to offer flexibility for those wanting to secure their summer 2021 cruise with us with the added reassurance that if they no longer wish to travel they can amend for free.”

