Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong and the Philippines to offer #Pinktober dining

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong and the Philippines will join forces to offer #Pinktober dining experiences from 11 to 31 October 2022.

A part of the proceeds are pledged to the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry, The Medical City in Manila and ICanServe Foundation’s Cebu Chapter to benefit the charities’ psychosocial counselling for families and breast cancer research.

The #Pinktober activations include two designated pink beverages served at the hotels. They are “Pink Highball” and “Pink Osmanthus Sour”. The Pink Highball mocktail is a cold brewed oolong tea infused with apple juice and peach puree. Finished with a splash of grapefruit juice, the fruity and refreshing concoction is both sweet and tangy. For cocktail lovers, Pink Osmanthus Sour is a blend of aromatic Osmanthus flowers and Aperol with uplifting citrus notes and a hint of bitter.

The beverages are available in:

Hong Kong

Be on Canton at Gateway Hotel, Hong Kong; and SAVVY at Harbour City. The Pink Highball is priced at HKD 98 and the Pink Osmanthus Sour at HKD 108. For each beverage purchase, both restaurants will donate HKD 30 to the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry. Prices are subject to ten per cent service charge.

The Philippines

Café Pronto at Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila. The Pink Highball is priced at PHP 173 and the Pink Osmanthus Sour is PHP 324. Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the beverages will be donated to The Medical City in Manila.

BLU Bar and Grill and Lobby Lounge at Marco Polo Cebu. The Pink Highball is priced at PHP 220 and the Pink Osmanthus Sour is PHP 340. Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the beverages will be donated to ICanServe Foundation’s Cebu Chapter.

Prices include tax and service charge.

Other pink specialty offerings guests can expect at the hotels in Hong Kong and the Philippines include:

Pink Tiramisu at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel

Created by Chef de Cuisine Andrea Delzanno at Cucina, his re-interpreted Pink Tiramisu features fresh raspberries, mascarpone cheese, lady fingers, coffee, cocoa powder, white chocolate, and is topped with foam cream for an airy and light texture.

For every purchase of the Pink Tiramisu at HKD 128, Cucina will donate HKD 30 to the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry. Prices are subject to ten per cent service charge.

Pink Strawberry Entremet Cake at Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila

This home creation of fresh strawberries and a hazelnut dacquoise base with layers of croquantine, strawberry jam and mousse is available from the hotel’s Café Pronto in individual servings at PHP 300 or as a whole cake at PHP 1,800. Twenty per cent of its proceeds will be donated to The Medical City, Manila. Prices include tax and service charge.

In addition, from 11 to 31 October 2022, the hotel’s façade lighting will be coloured pink to raise awareness about #Pinktober.

Pink Velvet Cake at Marco Polo Plaza, Cebu

Produced specially for #Pinktober is a buttery soft Pink Velvet cake paired with rich cream cheese. Its sweet and rich texture is enhanced with a delicate pink chocolate glaze.

Available from the hotel’s Lobby Lounge in two sizes: 100 grams at PHP 295 or as a whole cake at PHP 980, 20 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to ICanServe Foundation’s Cebu Chapter. Prices include tax and service charge.