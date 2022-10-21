Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras strengthens its weather resiliency and safety

Brazilian carrier, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras (Azul), has implemented SITA eWAS Dispatch, a new-generation flight tracking and weather data solution, giving dispatchers a real-time view of the location of every aircraft and live and upcoming weather hazards.

This visibility will bring improved operational efficiency, climate resiliency, and safety, including carbon emissions and fuel consumption savings.

Climate science studies warn of increasing hazardous weather events linked to the changing climate. The World Metrological Organization (WMO) highlights that Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is a region significantly impacted by extreme weather and climate change. Early warning systems and climate services can help reduce climate impacts, but these are lacking in the LAC region, according to the WMO.

As a carrier operating domestic and international flights across the LAC region, Azul has selected SITA’s cloud-based tracking and weather awareness solution to strengthen its weather resiliency and safety. Instead of the usual approach of a single weather source, eWAS Dispatch has global weather coverage from multiple providers, allowing dispatchers to make better decisions based on more accurate and extensive data. The solution also features an early warning system that provides alerts on potential weather issues. It is also Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS) compliant – the industry standard for global flight tracking to support inflight safety.

Severe weather events often prove expensive for airlines when factoring in the cost of network and operational impacts, passenger reallocation, and so on. SITA estimate that its eWAS Dispatch solution could save around $600,000 in avoiding just one weather incident. The flight replanning feature can save airlines like Azul approximately 153 tons of fuel and 488 tons of CO2 per year based on conservative estimates. The carbon reduction benefits support Azul’s sustainability ambitions to be net-zero by 2045, five years ahead of the industry’s long-term net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 goal.

Diogo Youssef, Engineering and Flight Dispatch Manager, Azul, said: “We are operating in a region impacted by extreme weather. We selected SITA eWAS Dispatch because it provides superior aviation weather data and next-generation flight tracking to help build our resiliency to weather events, while improving operational efficiencies and reducing emissions.”

Yann Cabaret, Chief Executive Officer, SITA FOR AIRCRAFT, said: “We’re providing and developing best-in-class solutions that help address the challenges facing our industry today and tomorrow. Real-time data flow is key to helping airlines like Azul adapt to changing environments and support better decision-making for more resilient and sustainable flight operations.”