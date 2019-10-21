Mandarin Oriental signs on for Dallas project

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced that it will manage a luxury hotel in Dallas, Texas.

The project, which will also feature branded residences, is scheduled to open in 2022.

The new development will comprise a 25-storey mixed-use tower located in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighbourhood.

It is within close proximity to the central business district and a number of cultural attractions including the Dallas Theatre Centre and Arts District.

Mandarin Oriental, Dallas will have 176 guestrooms and suites, four restaurants and bars including an all-day dining option, a lobby lounge, MO Bar and speciality restaurant.

There will also be extensive meeting and function facilities and a spacious spa offering the Group’s award-winning signature wellness programmes.

Other recreational facilities include a fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The tower will also house 100 luxurious residences at Mandarin Oriental located on the upper floors of the building, all with city or park views.

These will be designed as some of the most exclusive homes in the city.

Owners will enjoy Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and direct access to the hotel’s facilities.

In addition, there will be a range of private and bespoke resident amenities including an outdoor pool, club lounge and private gardens.

The owners and developers of the project are JMJ Development, a real estate company that engages in the development of real estate projects in the United States, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

“We are delighted to announce a Mandarin Oriental property in this dynamic and sought-after Dallas neighbourhood, together with a premier residential project.

“We look forward to extending the group’s presence into one of America’s most important business and leisure destinations,” said James Riley, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental.

“Mandarin Oriental, Dallas and the Residences at Mandarin Oriental will provide guests and owners with a range of luxurious amenities coupled with world-class service for which the Group is renowned,” he concluded.