Ward appointed head of global sales with Aman

Aman has appointment of Greg Ward to the role of head of global sales and distribution.

Ward joins the company from Shangri-La Group, where he was vice president of sales.

With over 25 years of experience in the luxury hospitality, retail and private aviation sector, he brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Aman where he oversees all sales activities across the portfolio and key source markets, as well as managing the global sales team of Aman representatives both on and off property.

Based in the Zug office, Ward will also help define the future vision and strategy for Aman while working closely with chief operating officer, Roland Fasel.

Commenting on his appointment, Ward said: “Aman, with its intimate retreats and unassuming, warm hospitality, has always been a brand I have respected.

“I am looking forward to steering our approach to global sales as the brand continues to gently evolve in new locations and markets.”

In talking about his priorities, he added: “This is a fantastic opportunity with an amazing team complemented by the ongoing investment and future Aman growth plans, including Aman New York and many other developing destinations, where the emphasis is on the guest experience and experiential journey.”

Ward has an-depth knowledge of high value sales, marketing and distribution.

Prior to his time at Shangri-La, where he spent over five years, he was the group sales and marketing director for TDA Capital Group where he worked with luxury brands Royal Demeure Hotels, Resorts and Residences, Royal Demeure Aviation and jewellery company Niquesa.