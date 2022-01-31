Manchester Airport seeks 500 new staff

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) is looking to recruit more than 500 staff at Manchester Airport in passenger security roles, with other vacancies in areas including customer service, car parks and hospitality.

Hundreds of additional jobs are also available with more than a dozen other businesses operating at the airport.

Among those represented an upcoming jobs fair will be airlines, ground handlers, aviation contractors and service providers, including Jet2.com, Swissport, dNata, Stobart Aviation, ABM, Menzies and UK Border Force.

Retail operators SSP, TRG, HMSHost and DUFRY will also be in attendance, alongside recognisable brands and eateries with outlets at the airport such as BarBurrito, Costa Coffee, Caffé Nero, Monsoon, WHSmith and Travelex.

Attendees at the fair will get the chance to engage directly with employers, putting any questions they may have to those who are recruiting and will also learn more about what employers are looking for from applicants, boosting their chances of securing employment at the airport.

Cath Bailey, MAG chief people officer, said: “We’re really pleased to be holding this Jobs Fair to give as many people as possible access to the wide range of amazing opportunities we have on offer.

“With travel restrictions having been eased, we are expecting customer demand to bounce back very quickly and are recruiting ahead of what we hope will be a busy summer.

“If you have strong people skills, are self-motivated and have the ambition to build an exciting career in aviation, an airport job could be perfect for you – it’s a place that offers endless variety, bags of opportunity and a brilliant team who’ll support you all the way.

“We held a virtual jobs fair in January which was very well-received and booked up fast, so we’d advise potential attendees to book a place for this event without delay to avoid disappointment.”

The event will take place between 10:00-15:00 on February 10th, at Old Trafford cricket ground, and attendees can book a place through the Eventbrite page.