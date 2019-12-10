Maldives partners with TripAdvisor to promote Indian Ocean destination

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation has launched a six-month online campaign with TripAdvisor.

The campaign consists of a digital TripAdvisor profile for the Maldives and will further promote the island nation as a leading holiday destination for travellers from the UK, Italy, Russia Saudi Arabia and China.

A total of 130 promotional activities were managed by MMPRC in 2019 and along with organisation of media FAM trips plus attendance at international trade fairs and roadshows, 17 joint marketing campaigns were carried out.

This year, MMPRC also expanded marketing activities to online and digital platforms in order to further promote the destination.

Founded in 2000, TripAdvisor was an early adopter of user-generated content and now boasts over more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.

Along with providing free access to reviews of travel-related products and services, travellers can also utilise the TripAdvisor platform to compare rates on hotel rooms, flights and cruises; book popular tours and attractions; and reserve tables at restaurants.

MMPRC’s marketing activities this year have further established the Maldives’ position as one of the world’s leading holiday destinations in 2019 and in November the destination welcomed its 1.5 millionth tourist of the year at Velana International Airport.

This means that the Indian Ocean destination has now already surpassed the total number of visitor arrivals in 2018, when a total of 1.48 million international tourists visited.

In terms of UK visitors, a total of 102,286 UK holidaymakers arriving to the Maldives from January – October 2019, representing an impressive 9.6 per cent year-on-year increase in UK arrivals.