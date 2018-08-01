Contiki launches new vegan travel options

Whether you’re one of the 600,000 vegans living in the UK, or simply curious about switching up your holiday diet, group travel expert for 18-35-year olds Contiki has unveiled a new vegan friendly tour of Europe.

The move comes in response to growing demand from travellers seeking animal-free alternatives.

Guided by experts on all things plant-based, the one-off, eight-day trip, Vegan Food Europe Explorer hosted by @thelittlelondonvegan and @laurafruitfairy , will take travellers on a vegan food odyssey around some of Europe’s coolest cities.

Rising to fame as world-renowned vegan hotspots, the trip covers Berlin, Prague, Vienna and Budapest, with extra stops along the way.

Starting in Berlin on August 16th, and ending in Budapest on August 23rd, an authentic discovery of vegan cuisine with like-minded travellers is guaranteed.

Top foodie experiences include a vegan cooking class in Budapest run by @laurafruitfairy, a private, plant-based EatWith dining experience with locals in Berlin, a dreamy dinner cruise along the Danube river and the chance to sample a wide range of vegan delicacies on an interactive food tour in Berlin.

Immersive cultural experiences such as a locally guided bike tour of opulent Prague and a classical music concert in melodic Vienna, the home of Beethoven, are also included.

Plus, wellness excursions from a morning yoga class in Prague, to a soak in the famous Széchenyi traditional thermal baths in Budapest feature in the itinerary.

Accommodation has been specially selected to showcase the coolest stays around, including the Moxy in Berlin and A&O in Budapest, with bespoke vegan breakfasts served exclusively for Contiki guests.

Donna Jeavons, director of sales and marketing at Contiki UK, said: “Food and travel go hand in hand, and it can be a challenge for those practising veganism to have the chance to experience local delicacies in certain parts of the world.

“As a result, we’ve seen a big increase in queries from travellers about where to find the best vegan eateries.”

“A dedicated vegan trip has long been a dream itinerary for us and we look forward to welcoming travellers on to this culinary adventure.”