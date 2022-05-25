TAG Aviation Granted Cayman AOC

TAG Aviation has been awarded an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI). (Stand #O95 at 1000)

The operator has already opened a dedicated Cayman office and registered its first managed aircraft which is a Gulfstream 650.

Receiving the Cayman AOC will further enhance TAG Aviation’s aircraft management and charter service portfolio activities. The company also holds AOC’s from San Marino, Malta and UK.

“The Cayman AOC allows us to extend the scope of TAG’s capabilities and widen our range of bespoke services to our clients by providing the flexibility of various operating solutions.” - Steven Young, President of TAG Aviation

“We are delighted to have obtained this AOC from CAACI, enabling us to expand our commercial aircraft operations for our clients. The CAACI certification team worked both collaboratively and proactively with TAG throughout the whole process.” - Julyn Tan, Accountable Manager of TAG Aviation (Cayman) SEZC.

“We are pleased to issue TAG Aviation (Cayman) SEZC with a Cayman Islands Air Operator Certificate. TAG has been a longstanding operator of Cayman Islands registered aircraft for private owners and we are delighted that they will now provide commercial air transport services under Cayman Islands jurisdiction. This evolution to commercial operations demonstrates mutual confidence held by our respective organisations in assuring safe and compliant operations. This also bodes well for the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry with TAG being a leading operator of Cayman registered aircraft. We look forward to their continued growth and success as they serve the needs of this dynamic industry.

We also want to acknowledge the strategic partnership between the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) and Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) that provides key elements required for the jurisdictional establishment for operators engaged in commercial operations offshore” said Director-General of Civil Aviation, Mr. Richard Smith.

TAG Aviation is considered China’s Leading Private Jet Charter 2021 by World Travel Awards.