PROUD Experiences moves to west coast

PROUD Experiences, the leading LGBTQ+ international travel industry event taking place this June at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge confirms its move from New York to Los Angeles for its 2023 season, announcing 5-7 June as its dates. Taking place at the iconic luxury landmark, Fairmont Century Plaza, the hotel has been known as the place where business meets Hollywood since 1966.

Commenting on the news, Simon Mayle, Event Director, PROUD Experiences said, “Since PROUD’s 2018 inception, we have brought together leaders from the travel and lifestyle sectors to develop business strategies, connect like-minded peers, and give the LGBTQ+ travel industry an international voice. With this move, we quite literally bring PROUD Experiences to one of the most inclusive LGBTQ+ communities and destinations in the world. LA is infused with energy, passion, and genuine excitement about the future, and we are truly looking forward to bringing the international travel industry together to do business in the heart of it all.”

Philip Barnes, Regional Vice President, Southern California and General Manager, Fairmont Century Plaza shared, “We are delighted to be the host hotel for PROUD Experiences 2023 in Los Angeles, and our entire team looks forward to creating an exceptional visit for some of the world’s leading lifestyle and luxury travel professionals, and for everyone who attends this highly prestigious event. We’ve completely reimagined the hotel to be the epitome of contemporary elegance. From a one-of-a-kind open air lobby lounge and bar to completely refurbished, larger guest rooms, a magnificent 14,000 square foot spa, and a gorgeous rooftop pool deck, PROUD Experiences guests will enjoy a uniquely L.A. luxury experience, including Fairmont’s world-class, personalised service.”

Adam Burke, President & CEO of Los Angeles Tourism added, “As one of the world’s most diverse, inclusive, and welcoming destinations – with Angelenos hailing from over 140 countries and speaking over 220 different languages – our City of Angels is honored to have been selected to host PROUD Experiences 2023. As home to some of the world’s most iconic events, we are always “red carpet ready,” and look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for attendees. With spectacular new attractions like the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, world-class restaurants featuring eclectic, innovative cuisine, exhilarating nightlife, a host of new luxury/lifestyle boutique hotels like the Fairmont Century Plaza, and one of the nation’s most thriving, vibrant LGBTQ+ communities, we can’t wait to welcome PROUD Experiences to Los Angeles.”