Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines deepen joint venture

Malaysia Airlines (MH) and Japan Airlines (JAL) are pleased to expand their codeshare operations following Malaysia Airlines’ recent announcement to launch new direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, Haneda beginning on 14 August 2022. This significant move reaffirmed the strategic Joint Business partnership entered into by both oneworld Alliance members in July 2020, to better serve the customers and facilitate trade between Malaysia and Japan.

Starting 14 August 2022, the codeshare will be expanded to Kuala Lumpur - Haneda route with the introduction of JAL codeshare on the flights operated by Malaysia Airlines. Customers from Malaysia, ASEAN, Australasia, and South Asia flying with Malaysia Airlines to Haneda will be able to book and connect to a greater scope of Japanese domestic destinations, including Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Okinawa and connect further to international destinations within North America.

Malaysia Airlines will operate flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and Haneda Airport (HND) via MH36 (JL7097) departing KUL at 2:45 pm local time, and MH37 (JL7096) departing HND at 12:25 am local time. The twice-weekly service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in Business Class, 16 Economy with extra legroom, and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Captain Izham Ismail, said, “As a national carrier, this expansion signifies a strong relationship and cooperation between the oneworld alliance partners, catalytic to further economy growth, supporting business and trade between the two countries and facilitating the capacity recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

This new critical step in our Joint Business partnership with Japan Airlines will allow us to provide seamless connections to our customers, enhanced products and offerings while establishing KUL as a prominent hub in Southeast Asia region for travel into Malaysia and beyond.”

We welcome the timely announcement by Japan’s government to open their borders to international tourists starting June on restricted conditions and looking forward to progressive travel restriction relaxation from time to time.”

The expanded codeshare will further enhance the customer experience on flights, offering more convenient and flexible itineraries. Customers departing from Haneda to Kuala Lumpur can drop off their baggage five (5) hours before departure at the dedicated ‘Early Check-In’ counter in Haneda Airport after performing kiosk check-in or Web Check-In on JAL or Malaysia Airlines’ website.

Additionally, customers departing from Kuala Lumpur to Haneda can continue to enjoy the existing service of early check-in via web or at kiosk and drop off their baggage five (5) hours before departure.

These services offered at both airports will allow customers to enjoy last-minute shopping or other activities while they explore the airport prior to departure from both countries.

Yuji Akasaka, President of Japan Airlines, said, “We are pleased to strengthen our Joint Business partnership with Malaysia Airlines through this new codeshare operation. As one of the busiest airports in Asia, Haneda is not only conveniently located in the heart of Tokyo but is also a gateway to numerous domestic destinations in Japan and countries around the world. As we head towards a recovery in travel demand, we look forward to working closely with Malaysia Airlines to welcome our passengers with our highest standards in hospitality.”

Through shared common best practices and responsibilities, MH and JAL will enhance and complement one another to offer the best travel experience via JAL’s recognised precision in service and offerings, as well as MH’s signature Malaysian Hospitality. MH and JAL are also committed to upholding the best standards in aircraft safety and hygiene protocols to protect their passengers and personnel, in line with the significant shift in consumer expectations on air travel in the new COVID-19 era.