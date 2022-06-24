Hyatt to bring Luxury Park Hyatt brand to Johannesburg

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of the Millat Group for the Winston Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to join the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel. The hotel will be available on Hyatt’s booking channels in the upcoming weeks. Following an extensive refurbishment, the hotel is expected to rebrand to Park Hyatt Johannesburg in early 2023, marking the re-introduction of the Park Hyatt brand to South Africa, signifying Hyatt’s focus on growing its luxury brands in the destinations that matter most to travelers, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners.

“We are delighted to continue building on our relationship with the Millat Group and add Park Hyatt Johannesburg to Hyatt’s growing collection of luxury properties throughout the African continent,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, Regional Vice President Development Middle East Africa for Hyatt International. “Park Hyatt hotels are found in the world’s most premier destinations and this development in Rosebank demonstrates a commitment to catering to both domestic and international high-end travelers who are looking for an oasis of calm and refinement, highly attentive personal service and elevated experiences in an intimate environment, while still enjoying the vibrancy of Johannesburg.”

The refurbishment of the hotel will be overseen by Yabu Pushelberg, an award-winning global designer that has previously worked on hotels such as Park Hyatt New York, Park Hyatt Shenzhen, and Park Hyatt Bangkok, as well as some of the world’s leading luxury brands, including Bergdorf Goodman and LVMH. Yabu Pushelberg’s thoughtful and rigorous approach to design will revitalise the hotel while celebrating the heritage and craftsmanship of its locale. Highly curated interiors and contemporary architecture will combine indoor and outdoor elements, inviting guests to lose themselves in a romantic and layered experience rooted in the surrounding landscape.

Once the hotel joins the Park Hyatt brand, it is expected to be popular with business and leisure guests alike, offering understated luxury and an elevated home away from home experience with highly personalised, intuitive, and fully engaged service; renowned art and design; a profound reverence for culture; and exceptional food and wine. The hotel’s highly convenient location in Rosebank is within walking distance of the area’s lively bars, popular restaurants, and notable galleries. Guests can enjoy easy access to Rosebank Gautrain Station, as well as thriving shopping and entertainment attractions, including The Zone and Rosebank Mall.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 30 guestrooms and suites will be fitted with king size beds, professionally equipped workstations, and en-suite bathrooms. The hotel’s restaurant will include a spacious dining room and an outdoor terrace for refined, al-fresco dining, overlooking its picturesque swimming pool. The hotel will also feature an atmospheric bar with an open-air courtyard, as well as a stylish multi-purpose event space for conferences and meetings, accommodating up to 60 guests.

Once completed, the refurbishment will complement the world-class sophistication and understated elegance for which the Park Hyatt brand is known. Guests can expect personalised, considered experiences and high-end service that will exceed their expectations of a luxury stay in Johannesburg.

“We are excited to work with Hyatt again. The plans for Park Hyatt Johannesburg represent an incredibly exciting addition to our hotel portfolio,” said Hamza Farooqui, the Millat Group’s CEO. “We have seen a considerable uptake in domestic and international travel, from both a leisure and a business travel perspective. Hyatt and Millat’s proven understanding of luxury travel will ensure that the renovated hotel offers a world-class product and service never before seen in South Africa.”

This marks the fourth collaboration between Hyatt and the Millat Group in South Africa, joining Hyatt Regency Cape Town, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton, and Hyatt House Johannesburg Rosebank.

Hyatt’s portfolio in Africa consists of 13 hotels, including Hyatt Regency Johannesburg, Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport, Hyatt Regency Taghazout, Hyatt Place Taghazout Bay, Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa , Hyatt Regency Cairo West, and Park Hyatt Zanzibar.