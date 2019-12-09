Lufthansa breaks passenger records in 2019

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried a total of 145 million passengers in 2019, representing an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to the previous year.

With around 1.2 million flights, the seat load factor amounted 82.5 per cent, again an increase of one per cent.

Both figures thus exceed the records recorded in 2018.

The network airlines recorded an increase in the number of passengers in 2019, in particular at the hubs in Zurich (up 5.7 per cent), Vienna (up 5.1 per cent) and Munich (up 2.5 per cent).

The number of passengers at the Frankfurt hub grew by 0.4 per cent in 2019.

In 2019, total freight capacity was 6.3 per cent higher than in the previous year.

At the same time, sales decreased by 2.1 per cent in this period.

At 61.4 per cent, the load factor was 5.3 percentage points lower than in the previous year.

In 2019, the Eurowings Group carried a total of around 28.1 million passengers, 1.4 per cent less than in the previous year.

At 82.6 per cent, the seat load factor during this period was 1.2 percentage points higher than in the previous year.