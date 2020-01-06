Aeroflot reaches New Distribution Capability milestone

Aeroflot has received level four status under the New Distribution Capability programme developed by IATA, the global airline association.

The programme offers Aeroflot and global aviation new air service distribution opportunities.

Level four status allows the airline to significantly increase the quality of customer service, as it provides a direct sales channel involving agencies as well as additional services.

The programme also allows clients to easily exchange and return tickets and receive information about booking changes, as well as speeding up synchronisation of information between agency and airline sales channel and helping to optimise distribution costs.

In 2018, Aeroflot received level three status along with a number of other leading airlines.

“One of the main trends in business today is service personalisation.

“Higher NDC status level will allow Aeroflot to accommodate almost all passenger needs,” said Vitaly Saveliev, Aeroflot chief executive and member of the IATA board of governors.

Extensive application of the NDC also underscores Aeroflot’s leadership in digitalisation.

Using the latest technologies helps increase the airline’s customer offering and operational efficiency.

Aeroflot was recently recognised as the World’s Leading Airline Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.