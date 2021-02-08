Lucky Fish set for West Beach debut on Palm Jumeriah

West Beach has become a thriving destination in the few months since it opened, with the spot fast becoming the go-to destination on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Now the area is preparing to welcome a new Mediterranean restaurant - Lucky Fish.

Slated to open in February, the effortlessly chic new spot will provide its visitors a tranquil on-the-beach setting for cocktails, dining and sunbathing.

Lucky Fish is bringing something new to the table in the stretch of existing restaurants such as Koko Bay and Aprons & Hammers Beach House.

It is rustic and shabby chic-inspired, while keeping those signature Mediterranean hues of blue and white.

When dining outdoors, visitors will be seated under a sun-dappled white canopy which features elegant French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.