Long-haul growth drives up revenue at Gatwick

Gatwick Airport welcomed 26.6 million passengers in the six months to the end of September, an increase of 0.2 per cent on last year.

Revenue was up 5.6 per cent, to £541 million, resulting in an EBITDA increase of 7.9 per cent to £351 million.

Profit after tax for the period stood at £137 million.

Gatwick also revealed in its interim results that new direct routes to Brazil and Argentina have contributed to a 2.3 per cent - or 107,340 passengers – year-on-year uplift for long-haul flying.

Passengers have been making the most of Norwegian’s new service to Rio de Janeiro and an increase in flights to Buenos Aires.

Combined, these routes led to 101,100 more passengers travelling to South America from Gatwick than the prior year.

Around 20 per cent of Gatwick’s passengers is now travelling to a long-haul destination, with the airport offering more than 60 long-haul routes worldwide.

As well as strong growth to South America, the airport has welcomed new direct routes to Miami, San Francisco, Kuwait City and Mexico this year.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport, said: “As the UK enters an important new chapter on the global stage, new links created to key markets such as South America will play a crucial role in the country’s economy and national identity.

“While we were saddened by the recent collapse of Thomas Cook, we are confident in our future prospects and look forward to easyJet and other airlines using these slots going forward.”

It is thought the collapse of Thomas Cook could cost Gatwick half a million passengers this year.