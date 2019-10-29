Dusit Princess Boracay hotel scheduled for 2021 opening

Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with International Builders Corporation, a construction company based in the Philippines.

The deal will see the Thai company operate Dusit Princess Boracay hotel on the west coast of the Philippines’ famed paradise island.

Slated to open in early 2021 in the Station 1 area of the island’s beautiful White Beach, one of the finest stretches of white sand on the island, the new beachfront hotel will comprise 120 guest rooms.

In keeping with the high standards of the upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand, each guest room will feature premium-quality beds, a cosy bathroom with a powerful shower, a range of modern amenities and a contemporary design.

Hotel facilities will include a large swimming pool overlooking the beach, a fully equipped gym, and function rooms for social and business events.

An all-day dining restaurant and local speciality restaurant will also be part of the offerings.

Dusit Princess Boracay’s prime location ensures guests will enjoy easy access to everything the paradise island has to offer.

From the atmospheric dining scene of West Beach and the exhilarating water sports activities of Bulabog Beach, to the scenic hiking trails of Mount Apo and the magnificent marine life found at more than 15 beautiful dive sites, the hotel is surrounded by a wide range of memorable experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Located only 15 minutes by car from Cagban Jetty Port, which links by ferry to Caticlan Airport, the hotel is easily accessible.

Flights to Manila take one hour, while flights to Cebu take 50 minutes.

“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the Philippines by signing to manage Dusit Princess Boracay in one of the country’s best-loved tourist destinations,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive, Dusit International.

“IBC’s focus on sustainable development perfectly aligns with our own commitment to always have a positive impact wherever we set foot.

“We now look forward to delivering a hotel experience that not only delights our guests and customers, but which brings enduring value to the island community too.”

Dusit also has 11 properties in the pipeline in the Philippines representing four brand models – Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, and ASAI Hotels.

The majority of these properties are set to open within the next three years, positioning Dusit as one of the largest international hotel operators in the Philippines.