Lesjongard appointed Mauritius minister of tourism

Georges Pierre Lesjongard has been sworn in as the new minister of tourism of Mauritius.

He takes his seat in the cabinet under the new government of Pravind Jugnauth, elected earlier this month.

Following the general elections held on November 7th in Mauritius, the swearing-in of the new council of ministers took place at the State House in Réduit.

Lesjongard, who has a background of engineer, has been working at several posts in the government during these last 20 years, namely as minister of Rodrigues and as minister of land and housing.

More recently he was selected as deputy speaker of parliament.

During the vesting ceremony, Lesjongard said he would work to grow the financial impact tourism has on the economy of Mauritius.

Mauritius took the title of World’s Most Romantic Destination at the World Travel Awards in 2018.

The Indian Ocean destination will defend the title this week at the World Travel Awards Grand Final.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 28th in Oman – with more information here.