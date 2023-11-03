Hyatt Announces Ambitious Plan to Double its Presence in Canada by 2026

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt”) (NYSE: H) is positioned to double Hyatt’s brand footprint in Canada by the end of 2026, with more than 20 executed managed and franchised agreements across its distinct brands. As Hyatt continues to build industry-leading net rooms growth globally, this strategic and intentional growth in Canada reflects Hyatt’s focus on listening and developing in destinations that matter most to guests, World of Hyatt members and owners.

With nearly 20 hotels currently open in Canada, Hyatt expects to have an additional 23 hotels open and operating by the end of 2026, doubling Hyatt’s Canadian brand footprint, and further expanding compelling guest and member experiences for World of Hyatt, one of the industry’s fastest growing loyalty programs. This significant expansion includes newly announced deals for luxury and lifestyle hotels including the second hotel in Canada within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. The hotel will be located in Ontario wine country and will join Spirit Ridge located in the beautiful Okanagan Valley wine country.

Other upcoming properties include:

Hyatt Centric Winnipeg Downtown (2025) is expected to be the second Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada and will be in the heart of downtown Winnipeg, home to a vibrant arts and music scene, world-class museums, and stunning outdoor attractions. The lifestyle hotel will offer 140 modern guestrooms and suites, approximately 1,200 square feet of meeting space, a signature restaurant and bar and an open concept lobby that will capture the local spirit and inspire guests to get out and explore. The property is owned and will be operated by The Kothari Group.

Hyatt Centric Victoria – Old Town (2026), will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in Victoria, British Columbia and will join Hyatt’s growing Boundless Collection portfolio in Canada. Centrally located in Old Town Victoria, home to Canada’s oldest Chinatown and known for its historic brick buildings and walkable streets, the hotel will offer 135 rooms and suites, and dynamic food and beverage options including a restaurant, bar, lounge, and coffee shop. The property is owned by Chard Development Ltd.

“Hyatt is focused on accelerating brand growth and momentum in meaningful ways with several planned openings to meet every stay occasion in sought-after destinations coast-to-coast across Canada,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations for Canada, Hyatt. “In 2022, Hyatt established a cross-functional corporate team dedicated to Canada, which enables us to continue growing Hyatt’s brand presence across the country with new and existing owners, to bring these — and more — exciting projects to life.”

Portfolio Growth Includes Several New Leisure & Tertiary Markets for Hyatt

Hyatt’s commitment to growing its brands in Canada will offer guests a portfolio of hotels designed to provide memorable and engaging guest experiences.

By the end of 2026, Hyatt expects to have an established brand presence in several sought-after leisure markets that currently do not have a Hyatt hotel including:

Hyatt House Port Elgin (2026) will be located in close proximity to some of the most idyllic sandy beaches on Lake Huron.

Hyatt Place Whitehorse (2025) will provide the ideal home base for adventurers looking to explore the vast and breathtaking Yukon wilderness.

New Airport Locations Planned Coast-to-Coast

Hyatt is expanding its brand footprint at some of Canada’s busiest airports with elevated experiences including free breakfast for guests and 24/7 conveniences that are attractive to both leisure and business travelers:

Hyatt Place Montreal – Trudeau International Airport (2025)

Hyatt Place Toronto International Airport (2025)

Hyatt House Toronto International Airport (2026)

Hyatt Place Mississauga – Airport Corporate Centre (2024)

Hyatt House Mississauga – Airport Corporate Centre (2024)

Hyatt Place Vancouver International Airport (2026)

Hyatt House Vancouver International Airport (2026)

Recently Opened Hyatt Hotels in Canada

Hyatt’s impressive Canadian pipeline will join several hotels that opened in Canada over the past years, across Hyatt’s diverse brand portfolio including:

Hyatt Centric Montreal opened in March 2023

Hyatt Place Toronto/Brampton opened in August 2022

Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown opened in June 2022

The Walper Hotel, part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, located in Kitchener, Ontario, opened in May 2022

The Anndore House, part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, located in Toronto, opened in April 2021

To further engage with owners and operators, Hyatt will be exhibiting at the Western Canadian Lodging Conference November 1-2 at Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit hyatt.com.