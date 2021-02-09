Abu Dhabi celebrates agent training scheme success

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has seen more than 1,000 graduates pass its specialist training programme.

The scheme launched in May last year and is designed to go beyond the norm for agent training programmes.

The e-learning platform, which has 1,700 agents registered and a 60 per cent pass rates, educates travel trade industry professionals with destination-related information through a series of online courses, culminating in their graduation from the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Abu Dhabi Specialist was rolled out across 17 markets including the UK, Ireland, USA and India, designed specifically for industry partners such as tour operators, travel agents and wholesalers, equipping them with destination knowledge and inspiring tips about Abu Dhabi.

The courses encompassed in the programme cover information relating to key attractions and experiences in the emirate, local events, accommodation options and much more, supporting and encouraging agents to promote the destination to consumers within their markets more easily.

Additionally, the initiative includes a rewards section featuring incentive programmes, exclusively available for Abu Dhabi Specialist graduates.

More Information

Travel trade professionals in the UK and Ireland can join the 1,700 plus agents currently registered to the programme by signing up online here.