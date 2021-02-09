AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea to open in Hawaii

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is expected to welcome its first arrivals in April, marking the first property from the brand in Hawaii.

“AC Hotels is a beloved global brand associated with purposeful, timeless design,” said Kaleo Kenui, dual general manager for AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea and Residence Inn Maui Wailea.

“We are working hard to seamlessly blend the brand’s signature amenities with our island’s naturally-inspiring landscape and aesthetics.

“We are thrilled to bring AC Hotels to life on our beautiful island home.”

Nestled on three acres of lush gardens, the four-story hotel’s design is inspired by its surrounding environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features 110 guestrooms with 12 suites, a business centre, a fitness area and an infinity-edge pool complete with a poolside tiki bar and cabanas.

The modern guestrooms feature a neutral-palette colour scheme, hardwood floors, and sleek and elevated furnishings to create a greater sense of flow and space.

Guest will enjoy smart features like ambiance controls to adjust temperature and lighting and traditional and USB outlets in all the right places.

The rooms feature curated artwork that reflect Maui and offer views of the Pacific Ocean, neighbour islands Lanaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini, and Mount Haleakala.

All rooms will have a private lanai, ensuring guests have the space they deserve to relax in paradise.

“The opening of the new hotel will offer more options for visitors at the same time allowing us to continue supporting our local economy by creating more jobs and infusing as much locally-produced art, crafts and culinary creations as we can,” added Kenui.

“Maui is the best island in the world as evidenced by the high percentage rate of repeat visitors.

“We are optimistic about travel returning this spring.”

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is within walking distance to Wailea, Ulua, Mōkapu and Keawakapu beaches; and retail centres Wailea Village, Wailea Gateway and the Shops at Wailea offering 100 shops and galleries combined.

Other nearby experiences include more than 40 restaurants and bars, world-class spas, Wailea Tennis Club and Wailea Golf’s three championship courses.