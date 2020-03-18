Discover Puerto Rico offers virtual salsa, cocktails and cooking

Discover Puerto Rico has invited guests to virtually explore the island’s rich culture.

Daydreamers everywhere are invited to meet some of Puerto Rico’s best local talent and immerse themselves in the rich offerings of the destination by joining a salsa lesson with Tito Ortos and his partner Tamara Livolsi.

Choreographers to the stars - including El Gran Combo, Gilberto Santa Rosa, and Víctor Manuelle – the duo will go live on Friday.

Also on offer the following day is a cocktail making class with Roberto Berdecia, bartender and co-founder of the famous La Factoría.

On March 29th, visitors can enjoy a cooking demo with Puerto Rican chef Wilo Benet from Wilo Eatery & Bar.

“We take great responsibility in helping stop the spread of Covid-19, so we’re not encouraging travellers to visit us right now as everyone needs to stay safe in their homes.

“Instead, we want to extend an important part of our culture – our salsa music and dancing, our mixology and our delicious cuisine – to uplift people during these challenging times.

“We encourage travellers to daydream about our island now and consider a visit later, when the time is right.

“In the meantime, we’re excited to join them in their living rooms for this virtual getaway,” said Brad Dean, chief executive of Discover Puerto Rico.

More Information

To participate in the salsa lesson, log into Zoom for free and join Meeting ID #293-759-126 at 20:00 ET.

The lesson will kick-off with a brief overview of basic salsa steps from notable salsa dancers, Tito and Tamara, and turn into a salsa dance party, so people can have a little fun from the comfort of their homes.

To participate in the cooking and cocktail making, join Instagram Live at @discoverpuertorico at 19:00 ET on Saturday and Sunday.