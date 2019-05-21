Hertz launches new Kollektion 7 to luxury travellers in Germany

Hertz Europe has unveiled Kollektion 7 - Made in Germany, a new collection of seven prestige vehicles celebrating luxury German marques and engineering expertise.

Launching at Frankfurt Airport, the new collection includes prestige vehicles from top German brands: BMW, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

The new country collection proposition, featuring luxurious Kollektion 7-branded lounges, is rolling out to six further locations across Germany, with Dusseldorf and Munich launching later in 2019.

“With the launch of our Kollektion 7 prestige offer we are meeting customer demand for an exceptional driving experience and exclusive service, combined in a stylish leisure offering,” said Alida Scholtz, managing director of Hertz Car Rental in Germany.

“Around the world, the Made in Germany moniker is a hallmark of quality and engineering excellence.

“This new collection brings those values to life – allowing Hertz customers to experience premium automotive and high-end German brands in a unique, engaging, and entertaining way.”

Kollektion 7 includes a choice of iconic German models, for a range of driving experiences: the luxury BMW M850i Cabriolet, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupe, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche Macan S, and Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid.

All models will be available in the colours of the German flag: black, red and yellow.

Each Kollektion 7 rental includes a guide detailing the most interesting sights and cultural highlights.

Guests can also start sampling the local gastronomic treats as soon as they enter their chosen vehicle, thanks to a gift basket which provides a sample of local fare.

A themed Kollektion 7 lounge, featuring a dedicated logo in black, red and yellow, enables customers to relax in comfort ahead of their journey.

Hertz has previously launched similar collections in Britain and Italy.