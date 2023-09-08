MANDARIN ORIENTAL EXCLUSIVE HOMES INTRODUCES ‘TASTES OF IBIZA’

Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes, the Group’s hand-picked collection of luxurious private vacation homes, operated in collaboration with StayOne, has introduced an unparalleled dining experience with celebrated Michelin starred Spanish chef, Quique Dacosta.

Guests of the exclusive home on Tagomago Private Island, just off Ibiza, are invited to host an intimate dinner party with a curated 13 course menu designed exclusively by Chef Quique Dacosta incorporating the best flavours of the region.

Fans of culinary experiences are welcomed to the renowned Tagomago Private Island for a one of a kind journey. Chef Quique’s menu incorporates traditional delicacies such as almond nougat and black truffle from Andilla, nori seaweed with rice corals and fideua saffron with cold razor clams. To complement the Mediterranean palette, a refined selection of fine wines and champagne has been curated, taking the dining experience to new heights.

When not indulging in culinary delights, guests are encouraged to unwind in the fully serviced 5-bedroom villa, the sole residence on the beautiful private island. Spanning 148 acres of untouched nature reserve, this private paradise offers unique island experiences. Private boat transfers to and from Ibiza are included in the arrival experience, allowing guests to discover the glamorous beach clubs of the main island as well as the hidden beaches in nearby Formentera throughout their stay.

To elongate the experience, guests have the option to add a stay at the award-winning Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid at either end of the island getaway with transfer options available for an unparalleled city and island escape with Mandarin Oriental.

“We are delighted to announce our exclusive collaboration with Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes and our exceptional chef Quique Dacosta. Together, we are thrilled to present an extraordinary dining experience on Tagomago, promising our guests an unforgettable stay of luxury and culinary brilliance, synonymous with the renowned standards of Mandarin Oriental.” said Robert Lowe, General Manager, Area Vice President, Operations at Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.

“Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes has provided me with an exceptional opportunity to extend the realm of haute cuisine beyond Quique Dacosta’s renowned restaurants. I am thrilled to embark on this culinary journey, where I will showcase my profound appreciation for Mediterranean cuisine in a distinctive setting. The islands have always held a special place in my heart, serving as a second home of sorts. Returning to Ibiza, a place brimming with boundless energy and one of my cherished destinations in the world, fills me with immense excitement. On this occasion, my goal is to infuse this project with a three Michelin-starred perspective on haute cuisine.” said Quique Dacosta, Michelin-starred Chef at Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.

IBIZA

Tagomago Private Island – Ibiza

This villa is the sole residence on a stunning 148-acre Mediterranean private island, just minutes by boat off the east coast of Ibiza. The island is a protected area for local birds with fantastic walking trails and historic lighthouse. Rental includes private boat transfers and access to water sports.

Sleeps: 10 guests

Images

https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/exclusive-homes/tagomago-private-island

Available now, Tastes of Ibiza with Quique Dacosta includes the following, based on a group of 10 adults:

Minimum 2-nights’ accommodation at Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home, Tagomago Private Island with:

Daily housekeeping

Private chef service

Villa manager, butler & boat captain

Dedicated concierge

Luxurious Mandarin Oriental amenities

Intimate 13-course dinner with celebrated chef Quique Dacosta hosting up to 15 guests.

Private boat transfers to and from Tagomago Private Island.

Guests have the option to add private jet and helicopter transfers, combined with a stay at Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid.

To book the Tastes of Ibiza with Quique Dacosta, please register your enquiry directly with Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes via email at [email protected] or browse the offering in more detail at our website. Rates vary depending on booking dates, home selection and group size, terms and conditions apply. The offer is subject to availability.

View the full collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes here: www.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes

About StayOne

StayOne brings together a like-minded community of owners and renters of the finest one percent of holiday homes. Each home undergoes a rigorous vetting process while all members are carefully verified to maintain the community of luxury travellers, giving many owners the confidence to rent their homes for the first time. Launched in 2018 with just the co-founders’ two homes, the company now offers a curated collection of over 4,000 properties in over 250 destinations. Following a strategic investment by Mandarin Oriental in 2020, members receive exclusive benefits and access to unique experiences with the world-renowned Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Further information is available on www.stayone.com.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 37 hotels and nine residences in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Mallorca: Recharge & Reconnect

Price: From EUR 55,500 Per Week

Experience includes:

Pair a stay at any Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home in Mallorca with a myriad of wellness experiences to rejuvenate mind, body & soul. ​

​Sunrise guided hike through the Sierra Tramuntana Mountain Range, a UNESCO world heritage site. Enjoy a scenic hiking trail through the limestone mountains with a gourmet picnic prepared by Mandarin Oriental approved chef using local seasonal produce.​

​Discover your body’s aquatic potential with a 1-day introductory freediving course, diving depths of 12 metres, learning equalization and breathing techniques. Connect with the ocean and go deep within yourself. ​

​Embark on a culinary journey with a ‘Sea to Table’ cooking class with Mandarin Oriental approved chef, discover the secrets of Mallorca’s world-class Mediterranean cuisine. ​

​ Practice mindfulness with Kundalini sunset yoga, breathwork and a guided meditation.

Personal Trainer available for group coaching and tailored nutrition plans.​

​Detoxifying spa treatments available from the laid-back comfort of your Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Home.