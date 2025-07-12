EDITION and El Silencio Present the Summer EDITION, an Exclusive Poolside Pop-Up this August

This August 15 to 31, luxury lifestyle hotel brand EDITION will host an exclusive pop-up at El Silencio, the relaxed yet sophisticated beachside outpost from iconic Parisian brand Silencio, nestled within a secluded cove on Ibiza’s western coast. From August 15 - August 31, The Summer EDITION, a two-week residency at El Silencio’s pool deck will showcase the unique synergy between EDITION’s global luxury hospitality expertise and Silencio’s cultural programming. Guests and locals alike are invited to experience a curated taste of EDITION’s expansive portfolio through its signature blend of design, globally inspired food & beverage menu, specially selected music fusing EDITION & El Silencio sound, and cultural programming inspired by EDITION hotels worldwide, combining Ibiza’s creative spirit with EDITION’s network of tastemakers.

The poolside at El Silencio will be transformed to reflect EDITION’s distinctive sensibility - elevated yet effortlessly understated. Guests can expect lush greenery evocative of EDITION’s signature aesthetic, Le Labo amenities, and a thoughtfully crafted playlist from morning to sunset, blending EDITION’s signature sound with El Silencio’s musical DNA, capturing the energy of both brands. The co-branded pool area will also feature custom, luxurious towels, pillows, and pool floats, alongside a cart serving a refined selection of refreshments and delights inspired by EDITION hotels and resorts around the world.

“This summer, EDITION transports its distinctive point of view to Ibiza with a first-of-its-kind pop-up – reimagining the hotel experience within the unique setting of a beach club,” says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION. “With this partnership at the iconic El Silencio, this bold move merges EDITION’s signature design, expertly curated menus, and cultural programming with El Silencio’s creative influence. This residency is an expression of our brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries in hospitality, art, and culture. The Summer EDITION at El Silencio is more than a collaboration – it marks the beginning of a new global series of pop-up events to serve as meeting points for like-minded communities to connect, with Ibiza as the first destination.”

The poolside pop-up will feature a tailored program of events, drawing elements and inspiration from the vibrant cultural fabric that defines EDITION hotels worldwide and El Silencio. From immersive sensory and wellness experiences to unique culinary moments, the two-week residency will offer a refined mix of activities that reflect EDITION’s global perspective and creative sensibility. Highlights include artist collaborations, sunset sails on an eco-catamaran, EDITION Sunset Series poolside gatherings where creatives converge, captivating performances, and live music sessions. The experiences will also include a wellness-forward layer, with guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and yoga led by a local Ibizan practitioner. A well-being layer will also be reflected in the food and beverage offerings, with curated elixirs, tonics, cold-pressed juices, and seasonally sourced fare designed to complement the programming and support restoration and vitality.

Served exclusively poolside, the artisanal menu will be a co-created expression of EDITION’s global culinary perspective - blending fresh, local ingredients with signature dishes inspired by the brand’s hotels across the world. Drawing inspiration from standout beach and poolside menus in destinations spanning Miami Beach, Kanai, Bodrum, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid, and the brand’s newest opening in Lake Como, the offering will reimagine guest favorites through an Ibizan lens. Signature elements from EDITION’s celebrated food and beverage programs will be featured throughout, including cocktails from the award-winning cocktail bar Punch Room and poolside favorites and destination-inspired small plates. Menu highlights include Ceviche la Docena from The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai, the Greek Salad from The Miami Beach EDITION and more.

“Our history with EDITION began a decade ago in Miami, when we were a part of their opening celebration. This Ibiza collaboration brings this long-standing relationship full circle - now EDITION is showing up at El Silencio. We’re thrilled to welcome EDITION to our island sanctuary and create a pop-up that captures both their contemporary approach to luxury and our spirit of artistic discovery.” Arnaud Frisch, Owner and Founder, El Silencio

The Summer EDITION at El Silencio will be a celebration of EDITION’s spirit, before continuing the brand’s partnership with Silencio at Art Basel Miami in 2025 and Frieze Los Angeles in 2026.