The world’s first ever Learn to DJ Wellbeing Retreat with the world-class London Sound Academy.

SPN are excited to partner with World Class DJ School, London Sound Academy for our first ‘Learn to DJ Wellbeing Retreat’ on the magnetic island of Ibiza. We will teach you how to mix any style of music you like on industry-standard Pioneer DJ equipment and require zero experience to join these lessons.

We will compliment the sessions with daily energetic yoga classes, mindful meditation and experiential island outings.

We will be based near San Miguel at the idyllic, effortlessly luxurious, Villa Lomi, a superbly renovated 700 sqm Ibicenco property beautifully interior designed, which was previously an original monastery, dating back hundreds of years.

Our mornings will begin with yoga and meditation to help restore balance and set your intention for the day. Followed by a healthy and nourishing breakfast to prepare you for daily four-hour sessions learning the skills of DJing with London Sound Academy. A trip to Ibiza isn’t complete without a long lazy beach club lunch and a night out in Ibiza town. You will have time and space during the day to chill by the pool, walk around the extensive gardens, hang out in the estate spa or go explore the island. Based on our love for music and movement we will experience a signature SPN Sunset DJ Yoga session featuring one of our talented DJs, ending the evening feeling euphoric and fully aligned.

You will come away from this retreat enriched with a new found creativity by learning and sharing unique experiences with the group and LSA’s expert tutors. You will cover London Sound Academy’s Beginner and Intermediate courses on this retreat and upon completion be a part of the LSA Community of DJs.

Ibiza is iconic for many reasons – the White Isle is still indisputably the top music destination in Europe. International DJs travel here to play at its world-famous clubs, restaurants and uber chic beach clubs.

There is also a bohemian side to this Balearic island, making it a perfect spiritual destination and hot spot for yogis and wellbeing retreats. With dazzling beaches, undulating countryside, and an enviable food scene, Ibiza has much more substance than the kind that comes in the clubs.

From hidden coves with crystal-clear water to the rugged beauty of the of the island, Ibiza has a myriad of seaside options. With its wild and dramatic cliff edges and pine-carpeted rolling hills, every day ends with a spectacular sunset which Café del Mar made famous in the 80s.

Villa Lomi

A private oasis tucked into the hillside of San Miguel

In a very peaceful and ultra private area, this lush landscaped oasis is tucked in the hills of San Miguel. This large private estate has 12 bedrooms, its own spa, and many chill out areas, spread over an impressive 42000 sqm of grounds. You can enjoy fishponds, cascades, fountains, day beds, and perfectly manicured gardens. There is a salt water swimming pool with beach style entrance and a fresh water ecological self-sustaining pool around to the back.

This property was meticulously modernised and decorated with Indonesian styling throughout, whilst retaining its heritage and original feel. Each detail and element will suck you in, and you will find the perfect mix of Ibiza traditional, meets Bali style.

From its perch, you have sweeping views of the valley to the fore and the surrounding forests. It is in a great location, as San Miguel town is less than a 3 minute drive, and many beaches nearby.

Gastronomy

We will enjoy fresh, healthy food for breakfast and light lunch at the villa during our tuition days and set menus when eating out. Alcohol will not be provided with meals as we encourage clean eating during the retreat, however we also believe in balance and you are welcome to enjoy wine and cocktails at your own cost. We will enjoy two meals out as a group at Beach Club El Chiringuito and Laylah, both well known for their fresh and inspiring menus, design, music and truly stylish Ibiza vibes.



Jaime Cooke, Founder of Soul Power Nutrition will be co-hosting this retreat and brings with her a positive attitude, dedication to health and fitness and a love for Ibiza with over 8 years of retreat experience in the Balearic Islands. Her passion for healthy living and wellbeing will be integrated throughout the retreat.

As a Yoga, Spin and Pilates instructor, Jaime provides unforgettable experiences through her classes and has created a method at SPN called House Hot Yoga, combining uplifting ethnic house music with infrared heat and a strong vinyasa flow sequence.

Jaime is a House Music DJ (DJ COOKIE) and graduated from LSA’s Advanced DJ Course May 2022. She has played Ibiza clubs, Ministry of Sound, EGG London and Private Parties.

For more details dates and pricing go to https://www.spn.fit/ibiza