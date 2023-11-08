Active Ibiza: Experience The Island As A Major Sporting Destination In 2024

Once exclusively known as Spain’s main party island, Ibiza has been growing its sports and wellness offering, to become a burgeoning tourism hotspot for athletic travellers and avid sports fans. Unique for its beautiful landscape of golden beaches, rolling hills, pine forests, lush mountains and warm climate with 300 days of sunshine a year, Ibiza is embracing the great outdoors with a diverse array of exciting sports events taking place in 2024.

In 2022, Ibiza hosted 9 sports events attracting 28,800 visitors to the island with an average spend of €1,047 per person and generating an economic impact of €30.1 million, according to the Institute of Statistics of the Balearic Islands.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) European Open will return to Ibiza next year on 28 -29 September, ready to crown the new ‘European Champion’. The announcement was made by the PTO and Spanish Triathlon Federation at World Travel Market 2023, in the company of the island’s president Vicente Mari, who is there to promote Ibiza’s growing reputation as a world-class sports destination.

Vicente Mari, president of the Consell de Ibiza, says:

“It’s really important for our image and income to be recognised as a world-class sports destination because we saw when the PTO Tour came to our island at the beginning of May this year it helped create the best start to a summer season in our history. The triathlon races brought in twelve thousand [12,000] extra visitors, which in turn helped generate an estimated economic impact of €12.5 million Euros as well as repositioning how people think about us. It will also change when they consider coming to the island, by sending a clear message that we are ‘open for business’ from early Spring right through to the Autumn, rather than only over the Summer months of June, July and August.”

The course will start on the south side of the island, at Figueretas Beach, before the athletes headed out on their bikes towards San Antonio and finish with a run through Ibiza Port into the World Heritage protected old town. The event is back by popular demand, after the success of 2023, which brought in 12,000 additional visitors to the island, and provided a significant economic boost at the end of the summer season. Click here for more details and to sign up to race.

The island has an array of other exciting sporting events in the pipeline, that will help to extend the season and encourage people to travel to Ibiza before, and beyond the summer months.

10K Ibiza-Platja d’en Bossa

Kickstarting the year on 28 January, the Ibiza-Platja d’en Bossa is one of the fastest races in Spain. The race is characterised by its wide and long roads that run at sea level, through the pine-fringed park of Ses Salines and the tourist enclave of Platja d’en Bossa. A race to inspire keen aspiring runners!

La Ruta de la Sal Regatta

Taking place 28 & 30 March 2024, The Ruta de la Sal is the most important offshore regatta in the Mediterranean where hundreds of amateurs gather every year. It provides a unique opportunity to be part of a team of experienced and inexperienced crew members, together with professionals from the nautical world, in one of the most special events of the year.

Ibiza Cycling Tour

Ibizan October is synonymous with road cycling, and this beloved cycling event, which has gained popularity over the years, seamlessly blends the love for cycling with the breathtaking beauty of the island – some locations are the best-kept secrets on the island.

Ibiza Marathon

Taking place on 13 April, the Ibiza Marathon is one of the most scenic. With the refreshing Mediterranean breeze and warmer April climes, Santa Eulària Ibiza marathon is physical and mental challenge, on one of the prettiest parts of the island.

Ibiza Half Marathon

The Ibiza Half Marathon will take you, covering the official distance approved by the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, through picturesque places on the island from the town of Sant Josep to the town itself of Ibiza. The race attracts close to a thousand athletes, opening in San José and covering emblematic points such as Cala Jondal, Sa Caleta and San Jorge, culminating in the emblematic Port of Ibiza. The end of the race will give way to an event in the Port of Ibiza, full of sports exhibitions, musical performances and opportunities to enjoy, specially designed for both athletes and their companions.

Ibiza Trail Marathon

The Ibiza Trail Marathon is a physical and mental challenge, yet also one of the most scenic. Taking place at the end of October in warm autumnal climes, this marathon is one of the 10 races considered of tourist interest by the Consell Insular de Ibiza, providing a unique way to visit the island.

With Ibiza’s year-round sunshine and quick accessibility, located just 2 hours from London, the island is the ideal holiday destination for outdoorsy travellers to get involved in key sporting events, or watch from the sidelines. Treat yourself to a stay in one of the new hotels opening on the island next year too, with the launch of Hyde Ibiza Hotel, Mondrian Ibiza or Los Felices.