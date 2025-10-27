Pullman Zamzam Madinah Set for a bold Transformation as Accor and Munshaat Renew Partnership

834-KEY LANDMARK TO UNDERGO A FOUR-YEAR PHASED RENOVATION, REAFFIRMING COMMITMENT TO ELEVATE HOSPITALITY IN THE HOLY CITY IN LINE WITH VISION 2030

Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has renewed its long-standing management agreement with Munshaat Real Estate Projects for Pullman Zamzam Madinah, one of the most prominent premium hotels in the heart of the Holy City. The renewal reflects a trusted partnership and shared commitment to elevating service, design, and operational excellence in one of Saudi Arabia’s most visited destinations.

Under this renewed collaboration, the 834-key property will embark on a four-year phased renovation program aimed at redefining the standards of premium pilgrim hospitality. The transformation will touch every aspect of the guest journey, from fully redesigned rooms and suites to upgraded restaurants, public spaces, and wellness facilities ensuring a seamless blend of contemporary comfort, spiritual serenity, and the Pullman brand’s hallmark of stylish connectivity.

The project supports Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing Madinah’s position as a key destination within the Kingdom’s plan to welcome 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

“Pullman Zamzam Madinah has long been a cornerstone of our portfolio in the Holy Cities,” said Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific at Accor. “Our renewed partnership with Munshaat Real Estate Projects reinforces our mutual confidence and commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences for pilgrims and travelers alike. This transformation will enhance the hotel’s positioning and contribute to Madinah’s growing reputation as a destination of choice for faith, culture, and discovery.”

Eisa Al Eisa, Chief Executive Officer at Munshaat Real Estate Projects commented: “For years, Pullman Zamzam Madinah has been a trusted home for pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque. This new chapter symbolizes our dedication to continuous improvement and sustainable growth. Together with Accor, we are investing in the future of Madinah’s hospitality landscape and supporting the Kingdom’s vision to enhance services for visitors to the Holy Cities.”

Strategically located near Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque) and Al Rawda Al Sharifa, Pullman Zamzam Madinah is among the largest premium hotels in the city, combining spiritual proximity with contemporary design. The planned renovation will be executed in stages to ensure uninterrupted operations and guest comfort, reflecting both partners’ commitment to excellence and long-term value creation.

Accor currently has the largest presence of any international operator in the religious markets of Makkah and Madinah, operating 14 hotels representing over 12,600 keys with a dedicated cluster providing market specific capabilities in sales, distribution, marketing and PR in addition to the core functions to target the religious traveller.