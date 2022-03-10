easyJet to outsource onboard retail to dnata

dnata has been appointed to manage inflight retail services at easyJet across the airline’s network.

The contract marks a significant milestone for dnata’s growing catering and retail business.

The partnership will see dnata deliver a tailor-made on-board retail programme and innovative solutions for the airline, supporting it to further enhance its retail range onboard and customer satisfaction.

The agreement will see dnata provide easyJet with a comprehensive suite of services covering retail strategy; product development and selection across food, beverage and duty-free; procurement; marketing; cabin crew engagement and financial management.

dnata will work closely with easyJet and leading technology providers to deliver a modern, technology-led programme, with customers front and centre.

dnata has also been appointed to provide end-to-end logistics and last-mile services to easyJet across the UK and Italy, covering 11 stations.

Robin Padgett, divisional senior vice president for catering and retail, dnata, said: “We’re immensely proud to become the inflight retail partner of choice for easyJet across its European network.

“We will work closely with the airline’s teams to bring a modern, digital-led retail experience to easyJet’s customers, putting products people love on-board and delivering value for passengers and the company.

“We know easyJet is a leader in its segment and we’re excited to lift the success of their retail programme even further, leveraging our experience and insights across inflight and on-ground retailing, gathered across our global markets.”

dnata launched its dedicated inflight retail hub in 2020.

Headquartered in the UK, the specialist retail unit provides airline customers with a comprehensive suite of ‘off-the-shelf’ services from product development, digitalised sales channels and technological solutions through to cabin crew engagement, product design and accounting.