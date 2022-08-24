“KYOTO IN AUTUMN” AFTERNOON TEA BY PASTRY CHEF REIKO YOKOTA AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SINGAPORE

Fall in love with the elegant Kyoto in Autumn weekend Afternoon Tea, dreamed up by guest Pastry Chef Reiko Yokota of Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto and available from September 3 to November 27, 2022 at One-Ninety Bar and Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Drawing on her personal memories of places, flavours and textures, Chef Reiko finds inspiration from life’s kaleidoscope - from her childhood in the American wilderness, to the joie de vivre she found in Paris, to the culinary heritage of her hometown in Japan.

Specially crafted chinaware in earthy tones inspired by traditional bento boxes reveal a petite poetry of sweet and savoury delights.

The Savoury Box

Celebrate the fresh flavours of the season with indulgent king crab chawanmushi, bottarga and chive tart, Saikyo miso foie gras terrine, smoked salmon – wasabi, and eggplant and unagi finger sandwiches.

The Sweets Box

Artfully crafted, each dessert is designed to tease and intrigue the senses with simplicity of presentation and complexity of taste. The box of delights presents “Kuri Kinton” candied chestnut, yuzu white chocolate bonbon, matcha moss sphere, sweet soy and ginger mousse, Japanese strawberry mochi, and Hōjicha tea and apricot cookie sandwich.

Freshly Baked Scones

Accompanying this seasonal afternoon tea experience are specially created ginger confit and matcha white chocolate scones, made with coconut oil instead of butter, served warm with clotted cream, yuzu posset and housemade cherry jam.

Craft Cocktails

Raise a toast to the weekend with a 日本inspired trinity of craft cocktails by Bar Manager Gabriel Carlos and Head Bartender Sophia Kang.

A beauty to behold as well as imbibe, Kabata Sour is refreshingly tart and smooth with Sake Central Yuzushu yet balanced with Nikka Coffey vodka; rum-based Nishiki is a basket of fruit with strawberry and peach enlivened with soda; and gin-forward Bloody Tsukemono is a playful rendition celebrating the Japanese tradition of pickling, incorporating Japanese pickled tomato, Ki No Bi Kyoto dry gin, Bloody Mary spices, Ambarella and topped with Champagne.

Specially handpicked for this season are floral and herbaceous teas sakura flower, osmanthus sencha and shiso mint, and roasted green teas Hojicha and Genmaicha all of which beautifully complements and makes for a delightful afternoon tea experience.

Available on weekends, September 3 to November 27, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, the Kyoto in Autumn Weekend Afternoon Tea will be served at One-Ninety Bar & Garden.

Kyoto in Autumn Weekend Afternoon Tea - SGD 78 per person with choice of craft cocktails, and choice of freshly brewed coffee or tea

Kyoto in Autumn Weekend Afternoon Tea - SGD 58 per person with choice of freshly brewed coffee or tea

For reservations, (65) 6831 7653 or email [email protected]