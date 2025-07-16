SHIGUCHI: A New Sanctuary of Art, Nature, and Architecture Opens in Hokkaido

In the heart of Hokkaido’s serene landscape, a new private retreat is redefining the way travelers connect with Japan’s rich cultural and natural heritage. SHIGUCHI, which opened quietly in May 2022 in Hanazono, Kutchan, is a sanctuary of art, architecture, and nature designed for those seeking a deeply immersive and restorative experience.

The property takes its name from the traditional “shiguchi” joinery — simple wooden joints used to hold together massive beams in Japanese architecture — a fitting metaphor for the way it unites elements of the land, craft, and human connection.

At SHIGUCHI, five restored kominka (traditional wooden houses), named CHI, SUI, KA, FU, and KU, welcome guests into spaces where every detail has been carefully considered. The villas range from 144 to 351 square meters, accommodating four to six guests, and each comes with a private natural onsen bath fed by mineral-rich hot spring water sourced on the property. Interiors are warm yet refined, blending hand-crafted local art, natural materials, and modern comforts.

The amenities reflect the property’s dedication to authenticity and craftsmanship. Guests wear original handspun roomwear and embroidered cotton pyjamas by Juergen Lehl for Babaghuri, dry off with soft organic Imabari towels, and use bamboo body cloths and exclusive bath products made with Yoichi grape extract and inspired by the forests of Niseko. The tableware, hand basins, and even baskets throughout the villas are made by Hokkaido artisans, infusing the spaces with a sense of place and tradition.

Beyond the villas, SHIGUCHI invites guests to explore a deeper connection to both themselves and the culture around them. The two-room SHIGUCHI SPA offers minimalist, serene spaces for treatments, while a private art gallery exhibits the original works and curated Japanese antiques of founder Shouya Grigg. A nature-surrounded sauna is scheduled to open next spring. Guests can also join a traditional tea ceremony, peruse the SOMOZA Gallery’s exhibitions tracing Hokkaido’s art and culture from the Jomon period to the modern era, and relax in the library stocked with art and design books, novels, and board games.

Dining at SHIGUCHI is an experience in itself. Breakfasts highlight seasonal ingredients and techniques drawn from both Japanese and Western traditions, while dinners at SOMOZA showcase a sophisticated yet unpretentious culinary vision. The restaurant also offers lunch and café service during the green season, with seating in a private dining room, on the terrace, or at intimate tables inside.

Getting to SHIGUCHI is part of the journey. It sits about two and a half hours from Sapporo or New Chitose International Airport by car or train, tucked away in nature yet accessible enough for a long weekend escape.

With its careful balance of craft, comfort, and cultural depth, SHIGUCHI is poised to become one of Japan’s most distinctive and sought-after destinations for travelers in search of something more meaningful than a mere vacation.

For more information visit the website: www.shiguchi.com