Sapporo’s Newest Luxury Address: Where Nature Meets Urban Elegance

This October, the city of Sapporo will welcome a striking new addition to its skyline — the InterContinental Sapporo, the first hotel from the prestigious brand to open in the city. Tucked into the lush setting of Nakajima Park, the hotel promises to deliver a refined luxury experience where Hokkaido’s wild natural beauty and Sapporo’s urban sophistication seamlessly intertwine.

Occupying the upper floors of Lilac Square, a sleek mixed-use development overlooking the park, the hotel offers guests a front-row seat to both the seasons of Hokkaido and the rhythm of the city. The design of the property leans heavily on its surroundings, with interiors that echo the colors and textures of the northern landscape — from wood and stone to soft earthy hues. Thoughtful public spaces, including a library lounge with a fireplace, a reflecting pool in the lobby, and greenery-filled terraces, create an atmosphere of calm sophistication.

The InterContinental Sapporo will feature 149 rooms, including 13 suites, each designed to feel like a serene residence. Guests staying in Club InterContinental rooms will also have access to an exclusive lounge with elevated services. For those looking to relax or stay active, the hotel offers a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, and even meeting rooms for business travelers who don’t want to sacrifice style for function.

Dining at the hotel is poised to become a highlight in itself. Sawaka, the specialty restaurant, offers an intimate omakase experience at a 12-seat counter where chefs showcase Hokkaido’s finest ingredients using both Japanese and international techniques — a true feast for the senses. AuBlanc, the all-day dining venue, serves inventive dishes from breakfast through dinner, with sweeping views of the Toyohira River and a bistronomy concept that bridges comfort and sophistication. Rounding out the culinary offerings is Norva, a lounge and bar that transitions gracefully from afternoon tea to craft cocktails by evening, all set in a stylish, art-filled space.

To mark the opening, the hotel is also hosting a grand campaign where guests booking through official channels will have a chance to win complimentary stays in a suite — adding a touch of excitement to the anticipation.

For Sapporo, a city that already charms visitors with its winter festivals, vibrant food culture, and access to pristine nature, the InterContinental Sapporo represents a new benchmark for luxury hospitality. It is not just another hotel opening — it’s an invitation to experience Hokkaido through a lens of elegance, comfort, and artful detail.

With reservations now open, travelers can begin planning their autumn escapes to this new sanctuary in Japan’s north, where the essence of Hokkaido comes to life in every element, from the plate to the pillow.

