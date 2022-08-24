Maarten Stienen appointed as COO of KLM

Effective 1 September 2022, Maarten Stienen is appointed chief operating officer (COO) of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Stienen has held various posts at KLM since 1998 and is currently senior vice president of Hub Operations.

Maarten Stienen started out as a management trainee at KLM. He went on to hold a series of operational posts in the Netherlands and elsewhere during his first eleven years with the company, among which vice president Baggage & Turnaround Services. He then became vice president of Industrial Relations & HR. Maarten Stienen spent two years as managing director of KLM Catering Services before transferring to Hub Operations in 2020. His successor will be appointed in due course.

The Supervisory Board will also nominate Maarten Stienen to the General Meeting of Shareholders for appointment to the Board of Management of KLM. For this purpose an extraordinary general meeting will be convened. The Works Council of KLM will be asked for advice on this nomination.

I am glad we have managed to find an excellent candidate for the role of COO. Maarten Stienen has extensive experience in operations as well as other sectors. His appointment will strengthen our executive team in terms of insight as well as experienced leadership. I am very much looking forward to working with Maarten to bring calm and stability to the organisation together.

Marjan Rintel, President & CEO KLM