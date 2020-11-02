Kuwait Airways welcomes new A330neo planes from Airbus

Kuwait Airways has received its first two A330neos from Airbus.

These aircraft are the first of eight A330neos ordered by the airline.

The national airline of Kuwait currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus aircraft comprising seven A320ceos, three A320neos and five A330ceos.

This event also marks Airbus’ first A330-800 delivery.

The new generation widebody aircraft is the latest addition to Airbus’ product line, highlighting a strategy to keep offering its customers increased operational efficiency.

Kuwait Airways chairman, Ali Mohammad Al-Dukhan, stated: “Kuwait Airways takes pride in its continued relationship and cooperation with Airbus for the past four decades.”

He added: “The delivery of the first two A330neos is yet another significant milestone for Kuwait Airways as we progress towards our goals and implementation of our fleet development strategy.

“The introduction of the A330neos to our expanding fleet strengthens Kuwait Airways’ position as a prominent airline in both the regional and global aviation sector.”

Kuwait Airways’ A330neo will accommodate 235 passengers, featuring 32 fully-flat beds in Business class and 203 spacious seats in economy.

“The A330neo is the right aircraft for Kuwait Airways in these challenging times.

“This unique product is spot-on with Kuwait Airways’ ambition to expand its network in the most efficient and versatile way,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.